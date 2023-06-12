Jennifer Lopez sets pulses racing as she showcases incredibly toned legs in red mini-gown

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to captivate her fans with a series of shots showcasing her latest venture.

The 53-year-old singer and actress, who is happily married to Ben Affleck, 50, exuded confidence as she donned a strapless red feather-trim high-low gown while promoting her Delola cocktail line.

In the post, Jennifer looked incredible as she held a glass containing her cocktail creation. She captioned the images with the words: "Brunch Time Feeling Bella Berry," along with the hashtags #SundayFunday and #DelolaLife. Lopez tagged the @Delola brand, the cocktail line she launched earlier this year.

Describing the essence of Delola, she shared with Food & Wine in April: "Delola is supposed to feel like the hometown girl who goes to the Italian coast and has the best time dancing on tables, and she mixes with folks." Jennifer’s branding objective for the cocktail line perfectly captures the carefree and joyful spirit that she embodies.

© Instagram J-Lo looks sensational in red gown

Completing her sleek ensemble, the New York native paired her gown with stunning red strappy heels and adorned multiple rings. Her light brown locks were elegantly styled, with luscious waves cascading around her face. The finishing touches included gold earrings that added a touch of glamour to her already breathtaking look.

The doting mother, shares twins Emme and Maximilian, aged 15, with her former husband Marc Anthony, 54.

Ben, on the other hand, is a loving father to three children, daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as son Samuel, 11, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, 51. The couple's blended family is a testament to the love and bond they share.

© Instagram J-Lo is incredibly toned

The Instagram post followed a delightful outing in Los Angeles, where Jennifer was spotted with her children the previous day. The Maid In Manhattan actress showcased her impeccable style in a patterned maxi dress and platform heels as she enjoyed lunchtime with her twins. The ever-gracious mother was seen opening the car doors to assist her children upon arrival at the restaurant.

Jennifer effortlessly exuded style in her vibrant dress, featuring a collar and a button-down tunic design. To complement her ensemble, she carried a red Hermes shoulder purse, perfectly matching the colors of her outfit. The multi-talented star completed her look with a pair of white sandals featuring sculptural-shaped heels and silver designer logo details on the platform.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles

Her light brunette tresses were elegantly swept up into a sleek bun at the crown of her head, allowing her double hoop gold earrings to shine. Adding a touch of glamour, Jennifer adorned her wrists with various chunky chain-linked bracelets and statement rings, beautifully accentuating her manicured hands.

For makeup, the Bronx native opted for a minimal yet radiant glam look. A peachy pink blush enhanced her natural beauty, while a glossy mauve pink lip added a touch of allure. At one point, she accessorized with a pair of tinted aviator sunglasses featuring sunset colors and a slim silver frame.

Her son Max, who recently made his acting debut in Jennifer’s film Marry Me, looked stylish in a black graphic T-shirt and khaki green joggers. He completed his ensemble with black-and-white checkered Vans sneakers and a tan baseball cap.

© BG020/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez is real style queen

Jennifer shares her twin children with singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, with whom she was married from 2004 to 2014. In February 2008, they welcomed their beautiful children, Emme and Max, with Emme identifying as non-binary and using they/them pronouns.

In the spring of 2021, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance, leading to their joyful union. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin New home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills

Recently, they purchased a magnificent mansion in Beverly Hills for over $60 million after an extensive search for their perfect love nest. The breathtaking 46,000 square-foot estate, known as the "Wallingford estate," sits on a 5-acre promontory and boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse of lavish home

