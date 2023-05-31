Jennifer Lopez looks sensational in tiny crop top as she marks major achievement

Jennifer Lopez is currently starring in hit Netflix film The Mother, and for the movie's intense action scenes, she had to get a phenomenal physique, something that she was able to show off in a post on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star shared part of the trailer and she looked absolutely sensational as she worked out in a tiny crop top. In the short clip, there was a glimpse of Jennifer doing a set of pull-ups that showed off her toned abs. The clips marked how the film was still "going strong" on the streaming platform, finishing at the number one position for a third week in a row, and Jennifer's body certainly showed how the 53-year-old is still going strong.

WATCH: See the official trailer for The Mother

The songstress was incredibly proud of her work on the film and its continued success, as she shared: "3rd week at #1!!! Thanks for watching," she also tagged her co-stars as well as Netflix.

Jennifer stars in the film as the titular Mother, a former military operative who becomes the enemy of dangerous criminals after she learns of their involvement in a child trafficking ring. After going into seclusion for 12 years, her daughter Zoe is kidnapped, forcing her to come out of hiding.

The film also stars Power's Omari Hardwick, The Handmaid's Tale star Joseph Fiennes and Coco actor Gael García Bernal. It also features Lucy Paez, Paul Raci, Jesse Garcia, Yvonne Senat Jones and Edie Falco.

© Instagram Jennifer wowed with her beautiful abs in a tiny crop top

Jennifer has been having many major fashion moments as of late and earlier in the week, she stunned in a series of exquisite pictures that beautifully captured her radiant persona, enchanting fans with her iconic beauty and enviable curves, nestled snugly in her vibrant one-piece. The 'On the Floor' singer's skin glistened with an irresistible sun-kissed glow, complemented by chic gold hoops and a stunning multi-coloured headscarf.

Her heartfelt message to her followers read, "Summer is finally here @Delola is the official drink of the summer … so sit back, open a bottle, pour over ice & enjoy! XOXO, Lola #DelolaLife." The stunning ensemble, with its high-cut design, beautifully accentuated her incredible figure, adding a sprinkle of summer sunshine to the lounge chairs she gracefully posed upon.

Speaking to HELLO! earlier in year, J.Lo's personal trainer revealed how the star was able to keep so fit, sharing that her routines started off with a sumo squat with a medicine ball.

© Netflix JLo stars in The Mother

She then moved on to reverse lunges before planking on a medicine ball. Jennifer would then progress to a set of lateral lunges, followed by tricep extensions with a dumbbell and shoulder taps and slide planks.

And that's not all, as she would then overhead slams with a medicine ball, torso rotations with a resistance band, alongside squats and bicep curls with a resistance band. To finish it all off, the popular singer would then do tricep extensions with a resistance band before relaxing underneath a heated blanket.

For the full impact, Jennifer would perform each exercise for one minute, repeating on each side where necessary.

