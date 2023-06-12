Harper Beckham rocks high-waisted leggings and chic designer bag, just like mum Victoria

The Beckham family recently enjoyed an action-packed family trip to Japan, and Victoria Beckham has shared some sweet family photos to mark their trip.

As always, fans have noticed 11-year-old daughter Harper Beckham's wardrobe, and how she's finding her own sense of style.

The gallery of photos sees the family enjoying a range of activities from dinners to cultural experiences - and fans got a snippet of Harper's down-to-earth holiday style, from mini dresses to hoodies and jeans.

One snap on Victoria's Instagram Story shows Harper sampling some pink candyfloss in her comfy loungewear – not unlike the legging styles that Victoria herself likes to style up.

© Instagram @victoriabeckham Harper looked cool and comfy in her leggings and trainers - teamed with a Louis Vuitton handbag

But while the fashion designer likes to wear stirrup leggings with ultra-high heels, Harper teamed her own high-waisted gymwear with Adidas trainers and a simple long-sleeved black top – though she did add a chic designer handbag, which no doubt her famous mum approves of!

Harper's choice of arm candy is a coveted vintage number – the Louis Vuitton Monogram Multicolore Pochette, which has a resale value of around £1,200. Usually, Harper is known to wear a lot of high street brands, such as Hollister and & Other Stories, though she has been known to wear designer items from her mum's own line and others.

Back in 2022, she stepped out with Victoria wearing matching black dresses and clutch bags from Victoria Beckham, with her mum carrying a larger style and Harper opting for the miniature size in the adorable matching moment.

Harper also owns a trending crystal Prada bag, worn with a bold ombre VB gown back in January. Adorably Victoria described Harper as her "muse" as she clasped hands with her daughter in the photo, captioning it: "My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven! Mummy loved creating this dress for you."

© Instagram Harper also wore a candy pink dress during the trip to Japan

Fans often comment on how much they love Harper's sweet style. In another photo from the trip, the 11-year-old wears a pretty pink mini 'skort' dress, with a ruched neckline, puffed short sleeves and sporty built-in shorts.

"Harper’s pink dress! She is the cutest!" wrote one fan, with another adding: "Beautiful photos, Harper looks especially sweet and a lovely young lady (just like her talented Mum)."

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Harper with her mum Victoria and sister-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham

Victoria has previously spoken of Harper's low-key style, telling Vogue Australia in 2022: "She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top."

She even joked that Harper had been pretty disapproving of her own revealing style back in the nineties, adding: "She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short... she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were!"