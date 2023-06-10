Victoria Beckham shares slinky video from lavish Tokyo trip

From London to Miami and now the bright lights of Tokyo, it's safe to say that Victoria Beckham is one hell of a jet setter and on Friday, the former Spice Girl shared a slinky update from her latest globe-trotting destination.

The former popstar looked flawless in a pair of black and white silky pajamas as she documented herself trying on her new electric blue eyeliner from her VB Beauty range, aptly named Electric Blueberry, which you can see in the video below.

Victoria Beckham shows glimpse of lavish hotel room in Tokyo

In the clip, the fashion mogul oozed glamour as she added the vibrant hue to her already ultra-glamorous makeup which was comprised of lashes of mascara, smokey eyeshadow, brushes of warm bronzer, and a slick of nude lipstick. Her perfect brows were equally as on-trend; brushed out and fluffy.

Her brunette tresses were down in waves and clipped back with sectioning clips to reveal the finished look. The candid clips also showed off a glimpse of the lavish hotel room the former pop star was staying in. The stunning suite was decked out with wooden furniture alongside modern black touches.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham brought the style stakes to her family holiday

The update came just after Victoria was spotted in the most flawless off-duty look when she enjoyed some downtime with her family. Looking effortlessly chic in fitted denim jeans, Victoria rocked a gorgeous 90s ensemble, adding a grey marl sweatshirt to complete the look. Her statement bottoms featured oversized front pockets and a waist-cinching fit, cascading into a relaxed wide leg.

The stunning look was the perfect ensemble for the meet-up with her family; her husband David Beckham, and their four children Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper - with Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan also joining in on the sweet get-together.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham looked so in love on their family holiday

"The most beautiful week, I love you all so much x" the doting mum-of-four penned in the caption of her post. "What a beautiful family," commented a fan, as another quickly penned: "You look unreal in those jeans!"

Other photos from the Beckhams' wholesome weekend showed Victoria and David pictured in a loved-up photo against an idyllic waterside backdrop. Nicola matched her mother-in-law dressed down chic and also slipped into a pair of blue wash denim jeans, a classic black top, and a pink and black Northface puffer jacket.

© Instagram Victoria and Nicola were having the time of their lives

The fun family trip rubbished feud rumours between Nicola and Victoria which sparked during The Bates Motel actress and her son Brooklyn's lavish Florida wedding last April. The duo was also spotted enjoying a night out at Elton John's farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last week.

