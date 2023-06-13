Harper Beckham is a fashionista as she poses with mum Victoria's vintage Louis Vuitton pochette

Victoria Beckham has always been a fan of Louis Vuitton and has several handbags from the luxury brand

Harper Beckham has been attending Fashion Week Shows since she was a baby, so it's no surprise that the 11-year-old is a big fan of clothes and accessories.

The youngster has a great sense of style and Victoria and David Beckham were recently praised by their followers for allowing their only daughter to dress her age.

On Monday, however, she accessorised a very casual look with the most gorgeous handbag – a vintage Louis Vuitton Multicolor Pochette, which she most likely borrowed from her fashion designer mum.

© Instagram Harper could we seen with a Louis Vuitton Multicolor Pochette

In the snap, which proud mum Victoria shared on her Stories, Harper can be seen inside a shop, eating pink candy floss whilst the pochette hangs from her left arm.

The Louis Vuitton Monogram Multicolor line first appeared back in 2003 and was designed by artist Takashi Murakami, but it was discontinued back in 2015 as the brand preferred to "look forward" under the leadership of Nicolas Ghesquiere.

© Instagram @victoriabeckham Harper looked cool and comfy in her leggings and trainers

It's not the first time Harper has borrowed one of her mum's handbags. Back in 2020, when the family holidayed in Morocco, she was pictured carrying her mother's gold 'Eva' handbag, from her own collection.

And last year, Harper was once again snapped in one of Victoria's designs, a £1,682 Woven Silk Jersey Lace Cami Dress.

© Instagram The 11-year-old travelled to Japan with her parents and brother Cruz Beckham

Whilst Harper loves to borrow some of her mother's items, Victoria recently admitted that she has criticised some of her past looks.

Speaking to Vogue Australia last year, the 49-year-old revealed that her past style is not her daughter's cup of tea.

© Instagram During the trip, Harper looked so grown up in a pretty pink dress and ballerina hair

She said: "She's [Harper] not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top.

"She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.

© Getty Harper has revealed she doesn't approve of her mother's past mini skirt looks

"Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.' And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were," she added.

"I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

