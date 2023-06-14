Eva Longoria has Marilyn Monroe moment in plunging cream dress

Eva Longoria made a dazzling appearance in New York City on Tuesday, channeling a Marilyn Monroe moment that added a touch of glamour to her day. The talented actress, who also directed the new film Flamin' Hot, was captured walking down the street when a gust of wind playfully lifted her cream-colored satin dress.

The whimsical incident drew parallels to the iconic Marilyn Monroe scene from 1954 when her white halter dress famously flew up as she stood over a subway grate. Back then, the glimpse of a woman's undergarments caused quite a stir, but today it's a rather commonplace occurrence.

While Eva's dress didn't reveal her underthings, it gracefully danced around her, showcasing the beautiful pleats that adorned the gown. The 48-year-old Texas-born star has been in New York City promoting her latest film, Flamin' Hot, which tells the inspiring story of a janitor at Frito Lay who revolutionized the brand with the creation of spicy chips.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin Eva Longoria has her Marilyn Monroe moment

Eva looked absolutely sensational in her long, light beige champagne-colored gown made of shiny satin material. The dress featured a plunging neckline and long pirate sleeves with a tailored finish.

It cinched at her waistline, accentuating her slender frame with a stylish wraparound twist. The A-line skirt boasted small, loose pleats that added movement and flow to the ensemble. Completing her red carpet-ready look, Eva donned bronze platform heels that showcased her impeccable blood-red pedicure.

Her chocolate brown hair cascaded down in sleek, straight locks, complemented by natural-toned makeup. Elegant drop earrings added a touch of sparkle to her overall appearance.

© Raymond Hall Eva stunned in the cream satin dress with plunging necklime

Reflecting on her film Flamin' Hot, Eva spoke to InStyle about the lack of representation in Hollywood and her determination to tell stories that matter. She shared her personal connection to the film, saying: "I felt ownership about it. I felt like I was Richard Montañez." Eva acknowledged the countless times she had been told "no" due to various reasons, such as being told that ideas don't come from people like her or that as a woman, she shouldn't direct.

Authenticity became Eva's guiding principle in bringing the story to life, explaining: "We don't see the Mexican-American community all the time on the big screen, so if we do, let's get it right." She also emphasized the importance of advancing representation in Hollywood, highlighting that one can't be what they can't see. Eva embraced the opportunity to redefine what a hero looks like, one that mirrors her own identity.

© Raymond Hall Eva's dress blew in the wind

Known for her unwavering work ethic, Eva discussed the challenges she faces in the industry and her commitment to proving the worth of their stories.

She confidently stated: "I don't have a problem out hustling anybody in the room. I will work twice as hard. I'll work twice as good. I'll work twice as fast. That is a challenge I'll take on any day."

© MEGA Eva Longoria is seen out and about in New York

Eva also debunked the misconception that Hollywood is a progressive industry when it comes to gender equality, asserting that gender parity is still far from being achieved. She voiced her concern, stating: "We're like any other industry — there's no gender parity, not even close. Not only are we not close, we're going in the wrong direction."

During an interview with Hoda Kotb as part of NBC's 2023 Inspiration List, Eva shared her mission to help other Latinas reach their full potential. She recognized the power of belief, stating: "Just telling people you believe in their potential is huge."

Eva also revealed her personal journey of embracing her heritage, expressing the importance of language as an entryway to understanding culture. She shared her decision to learn Spanish later in life, saying: "I had this sudden urge to like: I need to speak Spanish. I need to speak Spanish. And I was 40 when I started."

