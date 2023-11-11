Eva Longoria is pretty and preppy in unexpected Chanel tweed look after stunning hair transformation

Eva Longoria often epitomizes glitz and glamour. She lived up to expectations when she attended the Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By Chanel at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday - but it wasn't a look you might expect.

The Desperate Housewives star, 48, is known for her ultra-stylish red carpet appearances but she switched things up for the Academy Women's Luncheon in a tweed look Clueless' Cher would die for. Eva just took to Instagram to show how she styled a Chanel cropped tweed jacket in white and black with a teal blue thread running through it with a pair of timeless wide-leg pants in black.

WATCH: Eva Longoria shares a day in her life

© Getty Eva wowed in tweed

The actress, who starred in her own food and travel show Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, upped the ante with a long-sleeve black top covered in sequins with a high rounded neck which she tucked into the pants.

Adding further to the classic Chanel aesthetic, Eva carried a quilted black crossbody bag with a diamante-encrusted Chanel monogram in her hand, grasping the long strap between her fingers. A Chanel look also wouldn't be complete without jewelry and she had jewels galore. The mother-of-one wore a classic layered chain necklace with the brand's monogram and diamante love hearts. Eva also opted for black drop earrings in the brand's classic double-C shape.

© Getty Eva showed off her new bob

Peeking out from her pant leg was a pair of classic black pointed-toe heels which elongated her silhouette. The L'Oreal model stunned with a fresh and simple makeup look that tied the outfit together seamlessly. Eva opted for a matte base with defined lashes and a matte lip which was halfway between red and pink in hue.

Fans of the actress will also notice her hair has recently undergone a switch-up and we are loving it. The Unplugging star, who is known for her shiny long brunette hair, has recently debuted a short bob that sits just below her chin. For the Academy Women's Luncheon, Eva wore her new bob straight and slightly curled under to frame her face and fans will look forward to seeing how she rocks this new 'do.

© Getty Eva Longoria attended the Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By CHANEL

In an Instagram post showing off the tweed look, Eva thanked her host for inviting her to the glamorous luncheon and credited her hair styling to Ken Paves, her makeup to Elan Bongiorno, and her styling to Maeve Reilly. Ken Paves has previously styled Victoria Beckham's hair and is responsible for all of Eva's recent impressive hairstyles.

© Getty Eva posed for a photo during the Glamour US Women of the Year Awards

Eva rocked the new bob for the first time at the Glamour Mexico and Latin America Women of the Year Awards at the Hotel St. Regis in Mexico City, Mexico. Sequins are clearly a staple in the star's wardrobe right now as Eva wore a mermaid-cut plunging V-neck with a knotted waist in head-to-toe silver sequins. The dress featured long sleeves and she wore her new bob in the same straight style as at the Chanel event.

Prior to the transformation, Eva wowed in white at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She was seen in a halterneck floor-length white gown with an embellished neck cuff and a split down the bodice. On this occasion, she wore her hair off her face in a low bun with a deep side part and silver diamond earrings in the shape of a flower.

© Getty Eva looked like an angel in white

DISCOVER: General Hospital star and Eva Longoria's ex Tyler Christopher dies tragically aged 50

When not getting dressed up for a glamorous evening Eva spends time in one of her beautiful homes with her husband Jose Baston and their five-year-old son Santiago. The pair's lavish second home in Mexico City set them back $11 million and is just one property in her real estate portfolio which also includes an opulent $23 million Beverly Hills mansion.