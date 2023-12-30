Eva Longoria, 48, looks fresh-faced as she poses in just a robe

Eva Longoria has always blown fans away with her beauty, and the star looked better than ever as she posed makeup-free on Friday.

Sharing a carousel of Instagram photos to reflect on 2023, Eva, 48, looked radiant in a clip that showed the star looking fresh-faced before getting ready.

© Instagram Eva looked effortlessly flawless in the clip

The Desperate Housewives actress wore a blue striped robe, while her hair was pushed away from her face in a drying bonnet.

Another photo showed Eva having her hair curled while sitting in a moving car, while another shot showed the mother-of-one posing in a black string bikini and a pair of gold Schiaparelli statement glasses.

Eva captioned the social media post: "2023 unseen moments," and fans wasted no time having their say on the selection of photos.

One follower wrote: "You're so funny Eva!" While another added: "So naturally beautiful."

Fans were particularly in love with a clip that showed Eva carrying her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, 5, whilst wearing a black sweater and matching cap.

"The way Santi is looking at you. I love these unseen moments," one follower gushed.

© Europa Press Entertainment Eva with her husband Jose Baston in Madrid

Another chimed in, writing: "Love the way your son looks at you with such awe, love and admiration. What a precious moment. Bless."

Eva shares her son Santiago with her husband José Bastón, 55. The couple tend to keep their personal lives private, with José proposing to Eva in Dubai in December 2015. The pair went on to marry in Mexico in May 2016 and welcomed their son Santiago in June 2018.