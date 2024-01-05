Margot Robbie, Eva Longoria and Emma Stone lead the best dressed at Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Margot Robbie, Eva Longoria and Emma Stone lead the best dressed at Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards
The Palm Spring Awards served as a kick-off to the awards season

Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Margot Robbie, Eva Longoria, and Emma Stone graced the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards with their presence, showcasing their fashion prowess on the red carpet. 

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie© VALERIE MACON

Margot embraced the film's playful theme with a stunning hot pink polka dot dress, complete with a plunging neckline and floral embellishments.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone© Amy Sussman

Emma, exuding Old Hollywood elegance, channeled Marlene Dietrich with a classic combination of a silk white shirt, black tie, and matching trousers. She added a touch of glamour with a sequined monochrome robe and a pair of high black stilettos. 

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria© VALERIE MACON

Eva Longoria dazzled in a sheer lace gown, flaunting her toned legs and ageless beauty. Her look was complemented by a sleek ponytail and subtle earrings, adding to her timeless allure.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish© Gilbert Flores

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell also attended, set to receive the chairman's award for their contribution to "Barbie" with the song "What Was I Made For?"

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan© VALERIE MACON

Carey Mulligan, honored with the international star award for her role in "Maestro," opted for a retro chic look with a corset top adorned with pearls.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh© Frazer Harrison

Sandra Oh chose a vibrant cherry red dress. Taraji P. Henson radiated confidence in a plunging green wrap dress, emphasizing her curvaceous figure.

