Carol Voderman smoulders in sultry black swimsuit in new photos

TV icon and mathematic's whizz are just two ways to describe Carol Vorderman but you can add beach babe to the list after her latest sun-soaked bikini photo on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old former Countdown host channeled her inner Baywatch lifeguard as she posed against a stunning cliff-side background in a sultry black swimsuit. The gorgeous piece was a sporty sleeveless style and was adorned with an undone zip creating a sizzling deep V neckline.

Carol is the ultimate beach babe

Captioning three spicy snaps in the flattering piece, Carol penned: "Swimming.....happy day. Bloomin cold water mind [wink face emoji]. Soz.......but have no intention of wearing makeup or barely brushing my hair for a while now. So he warned. Happy proper scruff inbound [blue love heart emoji]. X."

Her luscious honey-hued locks were worn down in natural waves - adding to her laid-back beach babe ensemble. She also opted for a fresh au natural face which of course was flawless.

The star was beaming

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in with messages for the star. "I love seeing you without makeup. So gorgeous," alongside a string of heart eyes emojis. One fan even dropped a proposal for the TV star adding, "Marry me you beauty," alongside a red love heart and a rose emoji. A third penned: "You look amazing natural [heart eyes emoji]."

The star holds no secrets when it comes to how she maintains her impeccable physique and often documents her gruelling workout sessions. The This Morning star previously shared her a detailed look at her workout regime as she was filmed squatting with a dumbbell and putting her toned tummy under strain in a series of 'rollouts'.

The former Countdown host is a beauty

Whether she's soaking up the rays or in the gym, Carol always looks ultra-stylish and rocked a pair of multi-colored leopard print leggings for the session. Her hair was elegantly styled into fabulous mermaid waves - the perfect summertime look.

Talking more about her workout schedule in the comments, Carol revealed she usually works out around three or four times a week after a curious fan asked. She replied: "I aim for 3 or 4. Which sometimes is only 1 or 2 depending on how much travelling and studio in London work there is,". See the full video below.

Carol Vorderman sizzles in gruelling workout

Alongside the video, Carol wrote: "Early morning gym sesh near me @the.gymset....I love it [love heart emoji]. Coffee on a bench chatting to everyone after....I’m a lucky woman. Powering through."

In August last year, arol documented her time at Jason Vale's Juice Master health retreat which she claimed helped her drop half a stone. During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks.

The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically, with Carol having the time of her life. Juicing splits opinion - some people are avid believers in the practice as a reset, while others believe juicing is a form of restrictive eating that can lead to disordered eating. Others feel juicing removes the goodness from fruit and vegetables.

As well as juicing, Carol has also shared her love of cryotherapy, with the benefits of the icy treatment including injury recovery and metabolism support, as well as decreased inflammation and improved circulation.