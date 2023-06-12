Carol Vorderman wows in skintight leather trousers and sky-high heels

Carol Vorderman boasts an enviable wardrobe, and on Monday, the star turned heads in an eye-catching ensemble teeming with leather!

Taking to Instagram, the maths whiz, 62, posted a carousel of jaw-dropping photos giving centre stage to her daring outfit. In the snapshots, Carol belied her age in a pair of skintight leather trousers which she teamed with a fitted bright red blouse from high street favourite, Warehouse.

Never one to shy away from a bold look, Carol completed her outfit with a pair of leather platform heels – and wow did she look amazing! She wore her blonde locks in mermaid-esque waves and rocked a bronzed beauty blend featuring sunkissed bronzer, a plum-hued lipstick, vampy eyeliner and fluttery lashes.

In her caption, Carol teased her podcast, writing: "Who's ready for another week of Perfect 10? Head over to the link in my bio or @perfect10carol’s for today’s quiz podcast. Shirt: @warehouseuk".

© Instagram Carol turned heads in red

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "So gorgeous and stunning Carol," while a second gushed: "Stunning goddess @carolvorders you look absolutely gorgeous and you are a perfect 10".

A third remarked: "Looking great as always," followed by a trio of flame emojis, and a fourth added: "Those boots are amazing".

© Instagram The 62-year-old posed up a storm

When she's not strutting her stuff in leather, Carol can often be seen working up a sweat in an array of stylish gym sets. And back in May, the star delighted fans when she shared photos and video clips from her 7 am workout on Instagram.

In the slew of pictures, the super-fit star could be seen wearing stylish skintight leopard-print leggings with a cropped black top that perfectly showcased her impressive abs.

Carol stretched and showed off her fitness and flexibility with a series of exercises, captioning her post: "Early morning gym sesh near me @the.gymset... I love it [heart emoji]."

The I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star continued: "Coffee on a bench chatting to everyone after... I'm a lucky woman. Powering through…"

© Getty The presenter is a doting mother-of-two

The mum-of-two's followers rushed to encourage her, with one commenting: "Go girl!" Others added: "Gotta keep movin' as we get older. The alternative isn't an option," "Looking amazing," and: "Outstanding".

Aside from her gruelling workout sessions, Carol owes her radiant skin and toned physique to a healthy, balanced diet. She has been incredibly honest about her fitness journey, emphasising the importance of moving your body as you age.

© Getty Carol boasts an enviable physique

Speaking to Rosie Nixon on her In a Good Place podcast, Carol explained: "Women who are in their 60s, we weren't brought up to exercise. You had PE at school and there were certainly no gyms. I came to exercise late in my life; now I love walking and I love my gym."

She continued: "I've started stretching a lot, too. I think as you get older, you need to do weight-bearing stuff and you need to stretch and squat. If you don't, even for a couple of weeks, you start creaking."

