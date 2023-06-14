Margot Robbie undergoes major style change in corseted mini dress

The time has come! Margot Robbie has officially packed away her Chanel wardrobe following the end of her contract with the French luxury label and stepped out of her sartorial comfort zone. On Tuesday, the Barbie actress attended the premiere of Asteroid City in New York City, sporting another high fashion name that’s one of our favorites.

The 32-year-old graced the red carpet alongside close friend Scarlett Johansson looking divine in Schiaparelli. She wore a monochrome mini dress featuring a strapless velvet bodice with a pearlescent satin skirt that peeked out from under her structured peplum design.

In true Barbie style, Margot daintily slipped into a pair of classic stilettos boasting a midnight shade of ebony. In her hands, she clasped a black evening purse and wore her blonde hair down loose in a straightened style.

A pop of vivid colour was added to the sculptural look in the form of a crimson manicure which the star showed off on the red carpet. Beauty-wise, she showcased a glowing complexion, a cherry pink lip, and a healthy dose of radiant highlighter.

Margot was Chanel’s poster girl and global ambassador since 2018, sporting multiple designs crafted by the house’s design team. The star’s break from the brand was publically noted back in November 2022, as she attended the Governors Awards in Bottega Veneta. Up until then, she had exclusively worn Chanel to grand events.

For the awards ceremony, she dazzled in an asymmetrical, reptilian green gown sourced from Bottega Veneta’s 2023 Resort collection, offering a welcomed break from her head-to-toe Chanel ensembles.

However, it seems that the actress hasn’t totally cut ties with Chanel. Last month, the star attended the Chanel 2024 Ready To Wear Collection Runway Show at Paramount Studios in LA, taking her place on the FROW alongside fellow A-listers and fashion darlings.

Pre-empting summer style, Margot made a case for swimwear as she took the red carpet by storm in a simple black bikini top. She teamed the swimwear piece with some dramatic pale-wash blue denim bellbottoms, adding a serious seventies accent to her beach babe aesthetic.

Her high-waisted jeans were coolly paired with a golden waistcoat crafted from glittering chains and metallic pendants, marrying nostalgic hippie drip with a tinge of opulence.

Margot wore her blonde hair down loose in tumbling curls and debuted a fresh-faced makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty. She topped off her casual attire by clasping a classic quilted Chanel handbag in patent black with the historic fashion house’s iconic insignia.

The beloved actress, who stars alongside Ryan Gosling in the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, was joined on the front row of the show by fellow stars including Rose Byrne, recently wed Sofia Richie Grainge, Riley Keough, Kris Jenner, Chloe Sevigny, Leslie Mann, Elle Fanning, Kim Petras and Simone Ashley.