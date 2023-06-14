Christie Brinkley's never-ending legs look seriously toned in tiny mini dress

Christie Brinkley will celebrate her milestone 70th birthday next year – and she has never looked better! The 69-year-old has a physique to rival people half her age, and she's not afraid to show it off.

Earlier this week, she enjoyed a trip to Dallas, Texas, and she looked gorgeous wearing a white mini dress. Christie posed for a photo with her Vacation co-stars at the Fan Expo and she showcased her incredibly toned and long legs in the summery mini that she teamed with a pair of brown cowboy boots.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares the secrets to her age-defying appearance

Adding a pop of color to her ensemble, Christie rocked a bold red lip and wore her blonde hair down in a bouncy blow-dry, matching her boots to her bag which also boasted a multi-colored front.

Captioning the fun reunion photo, which includes Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, and Beverly D'Angelo, Christie penned: "Thank you for the warm welcome Dallas @fanexpodallas and for helping us celebrate the 40th anniversary of @vacationmovies! We'll be coming soon to #denver …so mark your calendars!"

She added: "PS A quick reminder… I’ll be at @heb tomorrow in Frisco Texas That's Monday from 3:00-5:00 for a wine tasting of my organic ,vegan, zero sugar @bellissimaprosecco let me pour you a glass and we'll toast to a happy Summer ahead! Cheers!"

There's no denying Christie is in amazing shape, and it all comes down to taking extra care of herself. Of course, she eats a well-rounded diet and exercises often, but the star also swears by balance. From a glass of wine to the occasional chunk of cheese, she believes they all help her stay on track.

Christie will be 70 in 2024

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said she allows herself one treat per day and likes in indulge in a glass of vino. "I like a glass of red wine with dinner because it doesn't interfere with my sleep," she said. Christie also believes that by moving as much as she can, she's keeping her body intact.

© Instagram Christie looks incredible at 69

"Don’t stop moving because you'll rust," she said to The Cut. "You have to grease the joints and keep moving. As long as I do that, I feel great. If you start to hold still, they'll start acting up."

Sharing an insight into her workout, Christie admitted she gets bored of doing the same routine day in, day out. "The key is mixing things up, maintaining variety, integrating exercise into your routine and making exercise fun," she told Forbes.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Christie doesn't deprive herself of treats

She also believes that moving her arms is the secret to keeping her toned. "When I was doing Chicago I noticed that the second you do any activity and you add your arms as though you're dancing, it revs you up," she said in an interview with The Cut.

"Whether it's walking down the beach and moving your arms like you're swimming, or picking up rocks and walking with them, you really start sweating and breathing heavily. The second you try to adjust those teeny changes, they make a huge difference."

