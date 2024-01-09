Christie Brinkley, 69, resembles a mermaid as she poses in micro-swimsuit

Christie Brinkley is not spending a second later in the cold New York weather with the model jetting off to enjoy a sunny tropical island, where she shared a stunning photo where she relaxed in warm waters.

The 69-year-old, who is just a month away from her 70th birthday, resembled a mermaid in the stunning snap as she wowed in a tiny white swimsuit. Christie smiled for the sensational image as she added a pair of sunglasses and straw hat to her ensemble. The model also uploaded a short clip showing off her secluded location, with just a close friend seen walking along the sandy shore.

"Water, Sky, Seashells and Driftwood ..a few of my favorite things," the star wrote in her caption, also revealing that she was staying at the Lucky House, a seaside villa which is located in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Her fans fell in love with the flawless photo, as one commented: "What a gorgeous island and beach and water. Secluded get away," and a second enthused: "PURE BEAUTY," alongside a series of flame emojis.

A third added: "Just saw a video last night on T&C what a beautiful place you are so very blessed! On a little family vacation?" while a fourth posted: "Perfect tabletop pilates," and a friend reassured Christie that she wasn't missing anything back at home, as they noted: "Looks so refreshing! NYC has its usual winter grey skies."

The mom-of-three decided to ditch the cold weather for the holidays, revealing that she spent Christmas abroad with her family and their adorable pet dogs. "Christmas was a day at the beach. Hope yours was too. No matter where you were, I hope you were feeling the magic," she shared with fans.

Fans loved the look into her special day, with many praising her National Lampoon sweater. "Love this Christie! Also love your T-shirt! I bought one for both my kids and myself and we all have matching Griswold T-shirts," commented one fan. "Absolute adorableness Christie. You and the dogs," shared a second as others wished Christie a merry Christmas and prayed for a happy 2024.

In 2022, Christie revealed that the secret to her fitness lay in her diet, which she called her "Rainbow Diet," a fitting name for the plethora of colorful and nourishing foods she tends to favor. The star kicks off her morning with not just a simple coffee, but rather a variety of drinks, including water with apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper, another glass with coconut water and charcoal, and one more blend of orange juice, turmeric, ginger, and sesame oil.

Even early in the morning her diet packs a punch, as she drinks her beverages alongside an incredible platter of fruits. It is clearly a diet she has studied intensely, and she's keen on sharing her knowledge with followers, such as with a breakdown of the healthy benefits of dragon fruit, which according to her, is: "High in iron, vitamin C, and magnesium."

