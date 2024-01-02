Christie Brinkley, 69, stuns in low-cut red dress with daughter Sailor, 25, as fans say the same thing

Christie Brinkley rang in the new year with her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 25, at a lavish party hosted by renowned fashion designer Donna Karan in Parrot Cay, Turks & Caicos.

Christie, 69, shared several captivating snapshots and videos from the grand celebration on social media. Among these, a particular photo featuring her and Sailor has caught the attention of her fans for showcasing their striking resemblance.

In the photo, Christie and Sailor are seen embracing each other on the beach, surrounded by the festive ambiance of fireworks.

Christie, stunning as ever, donned a fiery red dress that elegantly showcased her physique, while Sailor radiated in a chic backless silver dress.

Their long, flowing blond hair further accentuated their similar features, making them look more like sisters than mother and daughter.

Christie's followers couldn't help but comment on the duo's youthful appearance. One fan exclaimed, "You look like sisters!!" while another echoed the sentiment, saying, "Happy New Year!! Looking like beautiful sisters!"

Their striking similarity was a recurring theme in the comments, with one person adding, "Oh that first pic is the most mother/daughter pic I’ve seen ever!!"

Christie, who has three grown children, welcomed Sailor with her then-husband, architect Peter Cook, in 1998.

Though their marriage ended in 2008, Sailor has embraced her mother's modeling legacy, even gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated.

She also stepped in for Christie on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2019 after Christie suffered a serious arm injury during rehearsals.

Christie looks incredible for her age

The incident, which was aired on 'Good Morning America', showed Christie tripping over her dance partner's foot and falling, resulting in a broken arm and wrist that required surgery.

Despite the painful setback, Christie humorously remarked at the time, "Sailor joined the cast when I got mine. Ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!"

Christie's journey through motherhood and her successful modeling career is mirrored in her daughter Sailor.

From her eldest, Alexa Ray Joel, born in 1985 to musician Billy Joel, to her son Jack Paris Brinkley Cook with real estate developer Richard Taubman, Christie's life has been a blend of personal and professional triumphs.

