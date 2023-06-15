Harper Beckham rocks pink fedora and cowboy hat for date night with dad David

David Beckham enjoyed a heartwarming daddy-daughter date night with his youngest child, 11-year-old Harper, as they attended a Harry Styles concert on Wednesday in London.

The adorable duo stole the show, with Harper dressed in a pink cowboy outfit and her dad joining in the fun, singing along and dancing with a pink fedora wrapped around both of their necks.

In a sweet moment captured on video, David leaned in to give his daughter a kiss on the lips, perfectly timed with the lyric "I can't get you off my mind."

Harper Beckham enjoys date night with dad David

The former football star shared the touching clip on his Instagram, receiving an outpouring of comments from fans praising their “beautiful relationship”.

Not only is Harper known for her heartwarming moments with her dad, but she's also making waves as one of the best-dressed celebrity children.

Her latest look at Victoria Beckham's exclusive VB Summer Party on Monday proved she's well on her way to becoming the next It-girl. The 11-year-old rubbed shoulders with stars like Maya Jama, Munroe Bergdorf, and Isamaya French at the lavish affair held to celebrate her mother's eponymous fashion label and Victoria Beckham Beauty at White City House.

© Instagram @victoriabeckham Harper looked cool and comfy in her leggings and trainers - teamed with a Louis Vuitton handbag

Harper stole the spotlight with her fashion-forward ensemble, donning a stunning silk dress adorned with a cream lace trim and a strappy neckline. The mini A-lister added her own cool touch to the outfit by pairing it with Off-White x Nike Dunk Low 'Lot 28 of 50' trainers.

Harper's limited edition designer footwear comes from the exclusive 'Dear Summer' collection, a follow-up to the late Virgil Abloh's initial Nike Dunk collaboration in 2019. With only 50 pairs made, prices for these funky kicks range anywhere from £450 to £800. The vibrant hyper violet laces, exposed-foam tongue, and rectangular tab affixed to the Nike Swoosh bring contrasting pops of color and elevated details to the stylish sneakers.

© Instagram Harper looked so grown up in her pretty pink dress and ballerina hair

Harper completed her look with honey-blonde hair styled in a relaxed, straightened fashion and couldn't contain her joy as she posed for a photograph alongside her parents and older brother, Cruz.

This is not the first time she has showcased her fashion prowess, often seen rocking pieces from her mother's fashion collection. Recently, she stepped out in a £1.2k cashmere sweater from Polo Ralph Lauren, proving her love for high-end fashion.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria posed with daughter Harper and daughter-in-law Nicola

At Victoria's party, Harper impressed once again with her choice of accessories, carrying an extremely rare vintage Louis Vuitton Multicolor Pochette. This iconic piece from the Louis Vuitton Monogram Multicolor line, designed by artist Takashi Murakami, first appeared in 2003 but was discontinued in 2015 as the brand moved forward under the leadership of Nicolas Ghesquiere.

With her fashion-forward choices and undeniable style, Harper Beckham is making her mark as a trendsetter at a young age, undoubtedly influenced by her fashion designer mother, Victoria.

