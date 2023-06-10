Lila Moss is mother Kate’s double in mega platform boots and vibrant dress

Lila Moss, AKA Kate Moss’ daughter, Gen Z style icon and modelling protégé, has starred in another campaign for Marc Jacobs, and the photos are truly dazzling. The 20-year-old is following in her mother’s runway-ready footsteps, forging a career that has already enabled her to grip the fashion industry.

In images released by the American designer brand via social media, Lila posed in a monochrome diagonally striped midi dress and towering platform heels. The iconic shoes, which boast a height of 8.5 inches, strap detailing and thick heels have become a staple in the celebrity sphere – and Lila rocked them without a wobble in sight.

A pair of white tights, black evening gloves, and a white leather handbag by Marc Jacobs completed her striking attire which was styled by Sydney Rose Thomas. Lila wore her blonde hair down loose courtesy of hairstylist Evanie Frausto and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend crafted by Sam Visser.

Lila’s Gen Z fanbase adored the edgy photographs and took to social media to share their thoughts on the star’s latest campaign. “So cool,” one wrote, while another said: “Loveee.” A third added: “She’s beautiful,” and a fourth commented: “A work of art.”

© Getty Lila looked beautiful in a black number earlier this week

Lila is making a name for herself in her own right. Yes, she may fall under the ‘nepo baby’ category, but that hasn’t stopped her from forging her own career path. The starlet recently recreated one of her mother’s most iconic looks to attend the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party, and it was a true style moment.

© Getty Lila Moss attended the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party

Lila was a picture of classic elegance in a nineties-style slip dress featuring a V-neck, spaghetti straps and an ebony hue. The shimmering piece, that fell to her ankles, was paired with some open-toe heels.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo are super close

The model, who has worked with brands including Versace, Coperni and Marc Jacobs, wore her blonde hair down loose in a straightened style and opted for a natural beauty blend. She also showcased her insulin pump. Lila is an advocate for other people living with Type 1 diabetes, having been spotted sporting her insulin pump with unadulterated confidence at several fashion events and shows.

© Getty Lila and Kate Moss at last year's Met Gala event

Lila’s choice of outfit closely mirrored that of her mother's during a party in 1993. A then-19-year-old made headlines in a sheer slip at the Elite Model Agency Look of the Year party at the London Hilton.

Speaking to Vogue, the Brit-It girl noted: “I went with Jimmy B [hairstylist James Brown] and Corinne Day to the Elite party. I don’t know what I was doing there because it wasn’t my agency. It was the first time I really got papped. I had no idea why everyone was so excited — in the darkness of Corinne’s Soho flat the dress was not see-through!”

