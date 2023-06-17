Salma Hayek shows off her incredible figure in curve-hugging denim co-ord

Salma Hayek is one of the most glamorous stars in Hollywood, and the star looked absolutely stunning on Friday as she posed in a figure-hugging denim co-ord.

The Black Mirror actress sent fans wild in the strapless denim top with silver buttoned detailing, which she teamed with a pair of matching jeans. As for her accessories, Salma opted for an oversized floppy hat, a pair of black sunglasses, and a silver statement necklace to complete the stylish look.

Salma looked go glam in the denim two-piece and oversized hat

The 56-year-old wore her glossy hair in a sleek straight style, with a rosy blush on her face and a matte pink lip to finish.

Salma took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning snaps, along with a fun video of herself strutting her stuff in the denim ensemble. She captioned the post: "DREAM BIG."

Fans and friends wasted no time in commenting on the post, and one follower wrote: "THAT LOOK OMG!" Whilst another added: "Should be illegal to look this good!"

Another fan wrote: "Absolutely the most gorgeous woman on the planet!" Whilst a fourth penned: "Nobody can do it better!"

Salma starred in the first episode of the highly-anticipated sixth season of Black Mirror, which was released earlier this week. The mother-of-one shared a reel with her Instagram followers of the premiere for the episode 'Joan is Awful' – and Salma looked spectacular as she sparkled in a sequin fitted dress.

© Getty Images Salma looked amazing in the glittering gown

Oozing Hollywood glamor, Salma styled the glittering gown with a pair of silver drop earrings and two statement rings to match. The caption read: "I hope that everybody who watches the first episode of 'Joan is Awful' on Netflix loses their mind as much as everyone in the audience of the screening in New York."