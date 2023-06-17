Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Salma Hayek, 56, shows off her incredible figure in curve-hugging denim co-ord
Salma Hayek shows off her incredible figure in curve-hugging denim co-ord

The Black Mirror actress looked so stylish in the denim ensemble

salma hayek blue dress
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Salma Hayek is one of the most glamorous stars in Hollywood, and the star looked absolutely stunning on Friday as she posed in a figure-hugging denim co-ord. 

The Black Mirror actress sent fans wild in the strapless denim top with silver buttoned detailing, which she teamed with a pair of matching jeans. As for her accessories, Salma opted for an oversized floppy hat, a pair of black sunglasses, and a silver statement necklace to complete the stylish look.

salma hayek denim co ord and hat
Salma looked go glam in the denim two-piece and oversized hat

The 56-year-old wore her glossy hair in a sleek straight style, with a rosy blush on her face and a matte pink lip to finish. 

Salma took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning snaps, along with a fun video of herself strutting her stuff in the denim ensemble. She captioned the post: "DREAM BIG."

Fans and friends wasted no time in commenting on the post, and one follower wrote: "THAT LOOK OMG!" Whilst another added: "Should be illegal to look this good!" 

Another fan wrote: "Absolutely the most gorgeous woman on the planet!" Whilst a fourth penned: "Nobody can do it better!"

Salma starred in the first episode of the highly-anticipated sixth season of Black Mirror, which was released earlier this week. The mother-of-one shared a reel with her Instagram followers of the premiere for the episode 'Joan is Awful' – and Salma looked spectacular as she sparkled in a sequin fitted dress.

Salma Hayek attends I Like to Watch LIVE with Trixie Mattel & Katya presenting Black Mirror Season 6 episode 'Joan is Awful' at The Paris Theatre on June 13, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images
Salma looked amazing in the glittering gown

Oozing Hollywood glamor, Salma styled the glittering gown with a pair of silver drop earrings and two statement rings to match. The caption read: "I hope that everybody who watches the first episode of 'Joan is Awful' on Netflix loses their mind as much as everyone in the audience of the screening in New York."

