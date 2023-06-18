Gal Gadot displays svelte physique in skin tight plunging leather dress for huge event

The stars came out in droves for Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event in São Paulo, Brazil over the weekend, with one of them being Gal Gadot.

The Israeli model and actress, 38, was on hand for the launch of the first look from her upcoming film Heart of Stone, set to release on the streaming platform on August 11.

Gal certainly looked the part of a sleek and sophisticated action hero, dressed in a black skin tight vinyl leather dress bathed in an almost metallic sheen, thanks to the stage lights.

The dress hit her right above the ankles and featured a deeply plunging neckline, showing off her statuesque frame. The star opted to keep her make-up minimal, making a statement with her bright red lip instead.

While also wearing her jet black locks slicked back, the final touches to the outfit were matching black bracelets, almost reminiscent of Wonder Woman's gauntlets, a nod to her most iconic on-screen portrayal yet.

© Getty Images Gal attended Tudum in Brazil dressed in all-black

Gal was joined on the Ibirapuera Park stage in the Brazilian capital by her Heart of Stone co-stars, Fifty Shades of Grey's Jamie Dornan and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

They interacted with the massive crowd before releasing the first trailer for the upcoming spy thriller, alongside several other big drops from the likes of Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Squid Games, and Chris Hemsworth's Extraction franchise.

Heart of Stone is the first major project helmed by Pilot Wave Productions, owned by Gal and her husband Jaron Varsano, with the actress taking on the lead role of elite CIA agent Rachel Stone.

© Getty Images The actress was joined by co-stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt

Speaking of the intent behind the project in a cover interview with L'Officiel back in May, the DC star said: "The whole idea of starting the production company with my husband was to be in control of my own destiny.

"I'm not the type of person who likes to sit and wait for the next offer. Heart of Stone was one of the very first ideas that we had.

© Getty Images The trio shared a first look at "Heart of Stone," releasing this August

"I realized that we always feel like female protagonists are more for female audiences. With Wonder Woman, we really managed to prove that as long as the story is universal, it's good."

She stated that she wanted to go beyond making a standard polished superhero film, wanting to bring to life a female-led film that felt more "gritty and raw," terming it "grounded."

© Instagram Pilot Wave is making their production debut with the upcoming thriller

Gal added: "Usually, as an actor, you get the script, and you can discuss the script with your filmmaker, but that's kind of it. In a way, it's super easy; you don't have to worry about anything. But there's something so stimulating and exciting in creating something from scratch."

She discussed how she balances working alongside her husband while also being parents to their three daughters, Alma, 11, Maya, five, and Daniella, one. "It all depends on the dynamic of the relationship that you have. Jaron and I were always on the same page. He comes from the business side of it, and we had a really great opportunity when he sold his entire [real estate] portfolio in Tel Aviv.

© Instagram Gal and Jaron are co-producers on "Heart of Stone"

"Jaron has the business mind, and who else can take care of my interests better than my life partner?"