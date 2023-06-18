Helen George steals the limelight in slinky midi dress

Call the Midwife star Helen George exuded glamour at the weekend as she enjoyed a pre-birthday celebration with a group of close friends.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two, 38, posted a carousel of joyous snapshots from Saturday evening– and wow did she look amazing!

WATCH: Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

For the special occasion, Helen turned heads in a silky, mint green midi dress emblazoned with delicate white flowers. She accessorised with a sparkly yellow gemstone necklace, a slinky bracelet and a pair of simple pearl earrings.

The actress wore her raven locks in gentle waves and finished off her look with a sweep of glowy, bronzed makeup. Swoon!

© Instagram Helen looked gorgeous in green

Elsewhere, Helen posted a stunning photograph of herself eyeing up a delicious dessert decorated with a bright pink birthday candle. Helen flashed a huge grin as she posed for the sweet snap.

In her caption, the starlet penned: "Friends like these," followed by a single black heart emoji.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the actress, with one writing: "Gorgeous picture. In my experience, a girls' best friends are the sisters you never had," while a second gushed: "Oooo absolutely [love] you with dark hair".

© Instagram The TV star beamed from ear-to-ear

A third remarked: "Oh you're so gorgeous!!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Love the new look. Happy Birthday!"

Helen's gorgeous update comes after the star's partner, Jack Ashton, revealed just how much Call the Midwife means to him. During a new interview with What To Watch, Jack – who is currently appearing in Waterloo Road, gushed: "I'm a nostalgic person and I look back on that time with great fondness," he shared.

© Getty The couple met in 2016

"Though, obviously, my partner Helen George is still fully involved."

In the latest series, fans finally saw his partner's character, Trixie Franklin, walk down the aisle. Of his reaction to Helen's on-screen happiness, Jack added: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"

© Getty The duo share two children together

Musing on their hectic filming schedules, Jack revealed: "When Helen and I work at the same time, it can be troublesome. As Call the Midwife has started filming again, I'll be doing lots of childcare. I'm looking forward to my eldest's summer term of sports days and swimming galas!"

The couple are doting parents to two adorable daughters: Five-year-old Wren Ivy and one-year-old baby girl, Lark.

Whilst the TV star is incredibly private about her family life, she occasionally shares the sweetest photos of her little ones at home or exploring the great outdoors. Most recently, Helen melted hearts with a carousel of sun-soaked photos featuring her eldest daughter, Wren.

Captioning the images, Helen wrote: "Finding the sun. A restorative 24 hrs with my favourites".

© Instagram Helen enjoying a precious moment with her daughter Wren

Fans appeared to adore the touching update, with one writing: "Looks like the perfect day! Enjoy these precious moments. Our little ones grow up so quickly," while a second noted: "You look beautiful. Wren is getting so big [red heart emoji] Hope you enjoyed your wonderful day!!"