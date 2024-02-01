Call the Midwife's Helen George is a leading lady in vampy lingerie and all-over lace dress

Helen George was a leading lady in lace as she slipped into a vampy sheer gown for the press night of The King and I's much-anticipated West End revival at the Dominion Theatre in London.

Wearing nothing but lingerie beneath a translucent bodysuit and floral skirt from Alaïa, Helen, 39, showed off her feminine silhouette as she radiated pure sophistication in the high neck, long-sleeved number.

The actress teamed her monochromatic mesh ensemble with studded, strappy heels, wearing her glossy brunette hair in a poker straight style and adding a glowy beauty combination to highlight her features.

© Dave Benett Helen was a leading lady in lace at the Dominion Theatre

It's been a glittering start to the year for the mother-of-two, who proudly declared on Instagram in January: "2024, the best is yet to come."

Helen, known for her role as Trixie in BBC's Call The Midwife, reprised her role as Anna in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical on Wednesday night to rave reviews after a successful stint in the production's season at The London Palladium.

© Dave Benett Helen wore a sheer bodysuit and skirt from Alaïa

Speaking about her adjustment from screen to stage, Helen told the Evening Standard that she had to train like an "Olympian athlete" when she took on the role.

"You really do need to train like an athlete, and you have to take care of yourself and you have to warm up. It’s a big show," she said.

© Dave Benett Helen George and Darren Lee post performance at the press night performance of "The King And I"

Lapping up the spotlight, Helen looked marvellous alongside co-star Darren Lee as she took to the stage in corseted dresses and grand gowns for her performance in the award-winning Broadway musical.

In the audience was a flurry of famous faces, including Louis Theroux, Prue Leith, and Eastenders star Nina Wadia.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Helen George also plays Trixie Aylward in Call the Midwife

2023 was a difficult year for Helen, who confirmed her split from her longtime partner and former co-star Jack Ashton in July.

In a statement shared online, the 39-year-old penned: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

© Getty Images Helen George and Jack Ashton confirmed their split in 2023

Helen and Jack, who began dating back in 2016, are now co-parenting their two children, Wren Ivy, six, and Lark, two.