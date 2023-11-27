Helen George dazzles in waist-cinching fairytale dress for glittering event

Helen George resembled a glittering princess on Monday as she donned her finest threads for an exciting event at the Savoy Theatre in London.

Stepping out to promote the production of The King and I, Helen, 39, looked every inch the leading lady in a whimsical powder blue dress complete with dramatic sateen ruffles and a classic A-line skirt.

WATCH: Helen George sings her heart out on This Morning

The Call the Midwife star teamed her glistening garment with a pair of Cinderella-esque heels, a burgundy pedicure and some simple pearl stud earrings.

She wore her glossy chocolate tresses in a low ponytail and highlighted her naturally pretty features with telescopic mascara, rosy blush, and a soft, cocoa-hued lipstick.

© Shutterstock Helen resembled a princess in her mesmerising ruffled dress

The Birmingham-born beauty plays Anna Leonowens in the sell-out musical sensation which is set to return to the stage in 2024.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, this Rogers and Hammerstein majestic masterpiece musical will open at London's Dominion Theatre on 20 January for a strictly limited six-week season.

Speaking about her role, Helen told The One Show's Alex Jones: "I've been really lucky with it, it's such a classic musical as well and a role I never thought I'd have the opportunity to play.

© Shutterstock The actress looked beautiful in blue

"The dress weighs 40 pounds, it is huge. I am starting to rehearse in the petticoat, but no one can get close to me because it comes out so far."

During a candid chat with WhatsOnStage, meanwhile, Helen said: "Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I.

© Shutterstock Helen plays Anna Leonowens in the hit show

"Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I'm going to relish bringing her to life every night, as well as giving audiences all over the UK the chance to see this peerless Broadway and West End musical right on their doorstep."

Aside from her starring role in The King and I, Helen is a fan favourite thanks to her portrayal of nurse Trixie Franklin in hit BBC series, Call the Midwife. While there have been swirling rumours about the TV star's continuation in the series, HELLO! understands that Helen is not leaving the drama at the end of season 13, and that her co-star Olly Rix will appear in series 13, with the door left open for his character.

© Olly Courtenay Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call The Midwife

Aside from Helen and Olly, fans can also expect to see the rest of the main cast in the upcoming episodes, including Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan.

© Laurence Cendrowicz Helen George and Olly Rix will both feature in series 13

The new series is set in 1969 and will cover "complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds". Featuring stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks, the show will cover health issues such as Tetanus, Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Porphyria and TB.