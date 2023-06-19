Victoria Beckham looks unbelievable in body-skimming leggings and heels

It's another day, another glamorous outfit for Victoria Beckham, who was working from her namesake store on Dover Street in London on Monday.

The star took to the mirrors in her boutique to strike a pose with Peggy Gou and Isabela Grutman, who were visiting to see her latest collections, no doubt.

Captioning the chic photo, Victoria wrote: "Kisses @peggygou_ @isabelagrutman!! My #VBmuses at 36 Dover Street today."

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria posed with Peggy Gou and Isabela Grutman in her Victoria Beckham Dover Street store

As ever, the designer was modelling some looks from her own fashion line, wearing her favourite legging-boots and a black cardigan, as well as her trusty Chain Leather Clutch.

Despite the warmer weather, Posh is clearly committed to the cause of her 2023 look – which regularly features her signature black leggings.

© Instagram VB is loving her signature 'pantaboots' in 2023

The star recently launched her latest VB Body collection, which features plenty of fitted, bodycon silhouettes. Earlier in June, she shared a number of posts to show off the colourful new range, which she has described as: "Meticulously designed, form-fitting knitted pieces - including separates, shaping skirts and slimming dresses - created to flatter the body."

However, Mrs Beckham looked a little more dressed down this weekend as she enjoyed a day in the sun with her husband David Beckham and some of their famous friends including Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley, entrepreneur David Grutman and his wife Isabela Rangel, Thierry Henry's girlfriend Andrea Rajacic, fashion designer Jovana Rajacic and her GB judo champ partner Bobby Rich.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria enjoyed a fun weekend with husband David Beckham and their friends

Victoria shared a number of fun snaps, which included her dancing with Jacqui and giggling as David put his arm around her. Wearing a black maxi skirt and top, her Frame Buckle Belt and a pair of flat thong sandals, the star looked happy and relaxed during her staycation and even sweetly wrote on Monday morning: "Does the weekend really have to be over?!"

Of course, the Beckhams had plenty of family time over the weekend too, as they marked Father's Day. Victoria also shared a sweet snap of daughter Harper enjoying some paddle boarding in a pretty summer dress, and David shared a shot of his personalised presents from his children.

Victoria shared a tribute to her husband with another Instagram post, writing: "Happy Father’s Day @davidbeckham... you really are our 'everything' we love you so so much."

READ NEXT: Victoria Beckham looks so different in fitted jeans and chunky trainers

Sweetly, David also shared: "My biggest success & biggest love is my family - thank you firstly to Mummy for making Daddy a dad (I know kids, sorry) and secondly Dad really loves you all more than you can imagine. Keep being yourselves and keep dreaming... Love You All." Cute much?