Dua Lipa sets pulses racing in skimpy black bikini

Known for her bold and unique style, Dua Lipa, has always had a flair for impressing fans with her enviable figure and fashion choices.

On Tuesday, the pop princess showcased her incredible figure in a skimpy black bikini with white spots and colourful butterflies from her latest collaboration with Versace, via social media.

With her back against a wall, Dua, 27, set temperatures soaring with her daring photographs.

© Instagram Dua Lipa looks sensational in skimpy black bikini

She hinted her summer wardrobe will predominantly be featuring this particular piece, captioning the post: "My summer outfit until further notice."

This striking bikini belongs to her latest collection with Versace, aptly named "La Vacanza", which proudly features Dua as a co-designer.

Her Instagram feed is already adorned with images of her toned midriff in a cut-out polka dot Versace dress from the same collection, also decorated with the colourful butterfly motif.

© Instagram Dua's bikini is from her Versace collection

With a chilled drink in her hand and her eyes closed in anticipation, Dua shared her readiness for a holiday break to her whopping 88.3 million followers, saying: "Honestly I’m ready for a vacanza."

The Dance The Night superstar brought the holiday spirit to life, lounging on a deckchair while accessorising with butterfly-themed rings and bracelets.

However, Dua's sun-soaked pictures sparked a little controversy when some followers expressed concern over her promoting smoking to her young fans.

The singer took front and centre in the girls trip snap

The comments included heartfelt pleas such as: "Dua, I love you more than anything but please don't smoke, it's really bad for health," while another follower expressed concern over her influence on younger fans, stating: "Don't love her promoting cigarettes and drinking. Little girls follow her image. Let's be more aware."

In a holiday state of mind, Dua is relishing her recent court victory over a Florida-based reggae group who accused her of plagiarising their song. Luckily, Warner Records successfully convinced an LA court to dismiss the case.

The pop sensation's new collection had its grand debut during a Versace fashion show at the Cannes Film Festival. The star-studded event saw supermodels like Irina Shayk flaunting items from the collection at a waterfront mansion, as reported by Harper's Bazaar.

Dua Lipa looks sensational in Versace

Just before the runway show, Dua expressed her excitement about the collection during a press conference. "We wanted to make the holiday wardrobe and something that I’ll wear all summer, but also something other people will love and enjoy," the One Kiss hitmaker shared.

She reminisced about her collaboration with Donatella Versace, lauding their seamless working relationship, saying: "We had such a common language, we could just bounce ideas off each other."

