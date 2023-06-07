Dua Lipa sizzles in strapless black ensemble for exciting appearance

The singer proved her diverse range of interests as she interviewed a literary great

Dua Lipa has a great eye for style and always looks stunning as a result. In her latest gorgeous look, the singer rocked a black off-the-shoulder top with matching trousers.

The star followed in Queen Camilla's footsteps as she interviewed Booker prize-winning author Douglas Stuart at the Hay Festival.

Taking to Instagram, Dua shared a series of photos from the event, including one of her hugging the author of Shuggie Bain and Young Mungo, and one where she listened to him speak with rapt attention.

The 27-year-old wore her long brunette locks in loose waves and kept her makeup light and eyebrows perfectly groomed. She captioned the images: "A perfect weekend in Hay-On-Wye for @hayfestival ~ felt so lucky to be among so many brilliant authors, writers and book lovers to launch our @service95 bookclub!!!

"Thank you @douglas_stuart for being such a wonderful podcast guest in front of a very kind and engaged live audience (our episode will be available June 16th) and thank you Gaby Wood for interviewing me today on the “Stories Of My Life” with some lovely audience questions to follow."

Douglas Stuart was quick to comment, posting a red heart emoji and writing: "A perfect weekend indeed!" Other followers wrote in response: "So glad and happy to see you doing something for books," "You’re too much beauty!! No words, pure perfection, Dua," and "U are our everything, our inspiration".

Speaking at the festival, she shared how her book club came to fruition, saying: "Before when I was touring, I was travelling a lot. So, I just made a very conscious decision. Like if I wasn't sleeping, I was reading."

Dua explained how she and her crew found solace and a sense of community in sharing books. With tours offering a repetitious daily routine, their book club allowed for new and exciting conversations, bringing a fresh perspective each day.

Taking her love for literature a step further, the New Rules singer launched a monthly book club on her platform, Service95. Alongside this, she has also embarked on a podcast journey with At Your Service, where she engages in insightful conversations with personalities such as Edward Enninful, Sir Elton John, and Amal Clooney.

When asked about her favourite books, Dua referenced to Milan Kundera's The Unbearable Lightness of Being, claiming that it significantly influenced her understanding of a past relationship.

"I think the book had just very interesting themes that helped me understand, you know books really help you to understand other people's emotions or what they're going through and different perspectives on the human experience," she mused.

Kundera's novel, set in Prague during the late 1960s and early 1970s, delves into the complexities of the human experience during the Prague Spring revolution.

It has also been adapted into a film starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Juliette Binoche. Dua Lipa's presence at the Hay Festival marks a refreshing divergence from the traditional speakers, adding a vibrant pop culture flavor to the prestigious event. This year's lineup also included grime artist Stormzy, who discussed his publishing company, Merky Books' five-year journey.

