Dua Lipa sizzles in spellbinding halterneck top

The Don't Start Now hitmaker is never fails when it comes to fashion…

Oozing confidence and drenched in jewels is how Dua Lipa graced social media on Thursday when she was spotted posing up a storm in a dazzling halterneck top.

The Gen-Z It-Girl winked for the camera in the stylish shot and paired her glittering pale pink top with what appeared to be dazzling trousers in an icy blue hue. The stunning bottoms perfectly matched her pearlescent aquamarine eyeshaddow that emphasised her deep brown eyes.

Captioning the post, she penned: "DANCE THE NIGHT is my 10th UK #1 on radio airplay!!!! Swipe to see how this Barbie feels this morning after celebrating last night @iammarkronson @wyattish @carolineailin @barbiethemovie." The last photo in the string of images showed a Barbie doll with black eye makeup around her eyes and messy hair.

The singer was dripping in chunky Versace chains around her hips, neck, and wrist - the gold accessories adorned with butterflies and ladybirds in vibrant colours. The star also donned a matching ring emblazoned with the creatures.

As for her hair, the pop star swept her raven tresses into a slicked-high ponytail to make way for her flawless makeup look. As well as the aforementioned, stand-out blue eyeshaddow, Dua opted for glittering silver highlighter and a smattering of warm brown lipstick.

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to comment on the incredible slew of snaps. "Too obsessed with you my Barbie," one fan penned. A second added: "You're so beautiful," alongside a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "YASSS QUEEN."

© Versace Dua Lipa showcased her new collection with Versace

Donatella Versace even chimed in, and simply penned a string of pink love heart and butterfly emojis. The pair have been collaborating this summer and it's safe to say Dua's debut collection with the fashion house is close to perfect.

The star showed off her new range for the first time at this year's Canne Film Festival. Not only was it Dua's first-ever fashion collaboration, but it was the first time Versace has opened the floor to a co-collaborator in this way.

© Getty The star made her red carpet debut with new beau Romain

The collection was aptly named La Vacanza -and it's safe to say we want every piece for our summer wardrobe! Talking about the exciting first, Dua said: "Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection. Digging through the archives we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process.

"La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis to butterfly rings and printed pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection. There’s always an occasion to wear Versace, and I know I'll be spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long."

It wasn't just a professional first for the Don't Start Now hitmaker, but also a personal one as she also made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend and film director, Romain Gavras at the screening of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers), a film about a gangster on the run in Algiers.