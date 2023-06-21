Jennifer Lawrence turns heads as she steps out with her rarely-seen dad and lookalike mom in goddess gown

Jennifer Lawrence was joined by her parents, Karen and Gary Lawrence, as she turned heads on the red carpet of her latest movie premiere, No Hard Feelings, at Lincoln Square in New York on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Academy Award-winning actress, who has previously been candid about her ideological differences with her conservative family, shared this milestone moment with them as she led the premiere of her bold new sex comedy.

The film sees Jennifer portraying the character of Maddie, a woman battling with financial struggles so severe, she contemplates seducing a 19-year-old boy for monetary gain.

Ensuring all eyes were on her, Jennifer appeared at the event dressed in an elegant off-the-shoulder white gown, reminiscent of a toga, highlighting her ever-illustrious style.

© Dia Dipasupil (L-R) Karen Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence and Gary Lawrence

Her iconic dirty blonde locks cascaded over her shoulders, while she enhanced her radiant beauty with understated makeup and a touch of nude lipstick. An enigmatic smile was her offering to the cameras, as they documented her latest glamorous red carpet venture.

She looked happy and comfortable as she posed alongside her lookalike mom and her Republican father.

In the past, Jennifer has spoken about the differences between herself and her dad.

© Dia Dipasupil Jennifer Lawrence attends Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere

"I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she told Vogue in 2022.

"I've tried to get over it and I really can't. I can't. I'm sorry I'm just unleashing, but I can't with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people."

© Dia Dipasupil Jennifer Lawrence admitted she didn't always agree with her parent's political beliefs

The Oscar-winner who shares son Cy with husband Cooke Maroney added: "It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, 'Well, we can't have a woman. Let's go with the jar of mayonnaise.' "

Jennifer and her husband Cooke allegedly met thanks to a mutual connection, Jennifer's best friend Laura Simpson, in the spring of 2018, and got engaged after less than a year of dating.

They tied the knot in October of 2019 at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island, a famed Golden Age summer "cottage" from the 1890s. She reportedly wore a Dior wedding gown, and fellow stars Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, and Adele were said to be in attendance.

After announcing her pregnancy in September of 2021, the couple welcomed her first kid, a son, in February 2022. Though she keeps him largely out of the public eye, she did reveal in an interview with Vogue that the couple have named him Cy.

