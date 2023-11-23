Jennifer Lawrence nails quiet luxury in chic trench coat while stepping out in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence, 33, was spotted embodying both comfort and style during a leisurely stroll in New York City.

The "No Hard Feelings" star gracefully combined a snug, light brown trench coat with a soft, pastel yellow turtleneck sweater. Complementing the ensemble were her chic white, high-waisted jeans.

Jennifer's style choices exuded a sense of coordinated elegance, as evidenced by her black leather belt with an eye-catching large gold buckle.

This attention to detail extended to her choice of accessories — a matching, sizable tote bag which she carried effortlessly. In an amusing twist, just a day prior, Jennifer had laughed off a wardrobe mishap at her Saks Fifth Avenue lighting ceremony.

© Ignat/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lawrence is seen walking the streets of NYC

Adding a pop of coordinated color, she sported pale yellow sneakers that perfectly matched her sweater. Jennifer's choice of oversize, tortoiseshell sunglasses was not just a fashion statement but also served to protect her eyes from the glaring sun.

The "Hunger Games" alumna showcased her strawberry blonde hair, styled in a simple, elegant side plait. Opting for a natural look, Jennifer appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, showcasing her fresh, bare-faced complexion.

© Gotham Jennifer nails quiet luxury in camel trench

For jewelry, Jennifer kept it minimal, yet her outfit was subtly accentuated by the dazzling diamond ring, a symbol of her four-year marriage to Cooke Maroney.

Engrossed in her own world, Jennifer was seen intermittently checking her cell phone as she enjoyed her solo outing.

Interestingly, just the day before, Jennifer experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction while delivering a speech in New York City.

© Dominik Bindl Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2023 WWD Honors at Casa Cipriani

During the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue and Dior's 'Carousel of Dreams' 2023 holiday window displays, her belt unexpectedly came undone and fell to the ground, as captured in a clip shared by Women's Wear Daily.

Reacting with surprise and humor, Jennifer apologized for the sudden noise and quickly regained her composure. "I'm so sorry. That was so loud," she exclaimed. "My belt popped off!"

© Getty Jennifer stepped out in one of this season's biggest colour trends

Despite this brief mishap, Jennifer's Dior outfit, comprising an elegant black coat paired with a white button-down shirt and tulle midi skirt, remained as glamorous as ever. She had smartly accentuated her waist with a black buckle belt for the event.

Demonstrating true professionalism, Jennifer swiftly moved past the wardrobe malfunction and seamlessly continued with her speech, unfazed.

