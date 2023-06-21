Dianne Buswell is effortlessly chic in high-waisted jeans and cropped shirt

Dianne Buswell's style is always effortlessly chic and on Tuesday the Strictly Come Dancing star rocked another envy-inspiring outfit. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 34-year-old revealed her latest summer-ready look, which included a pair of high-waisted jeans and a classic striped shirt that she'd tied into a cropped style.

© Instagram Dianne gave of 90s vibes in a striped shirt and high-waisted jeans

Completing the look with a waterfall-front jacket, hooped earrings and a white printed bandana, Dianne's ensemble had major 90s vibes. It also reminded us of Meghan Markle – aka the queen of the striped shirt and blue jeans combo.

Based on her stories, it looks like Dianne wore her outfit for a low-key lunch with her parents. The ballroom dancer is currently visiting her family in her homeland Down Under and has been staying with them for the past two weeks.

In a 2021 interview with HELLO! Dianne previously spoke about how tough it is living on the other side of the world to her family. "I really miss my family in Australia. That's the toughest thing I have to deal with on a daily basis," she said.

Dianne Added: "If my family were here, everything would be absolutely brilliant. But they're so happy that I am here [in the UK], doing what I love. For now, all my work is here, Joe is here. I feel like the UK has welcomed me so nicely that I do really love it here."

Since touching down in Australia this month, Dianne has been showing off some gorgeous summer-ready looks on Instagram, and on Saturday she amped up the glam for a night out. Sharing a mirror selfie of her ensemble, Dianne could be seen rocking a slinky floral dress, that featured a daring low V neckline, plus a pair of knee-high boots.

© Instagram Dianne always looks flawless

Captioning the post, she penned: "Out 2 nights in a row, who is she!!!!" Dianne looked so beautiful in the candid snap taken in what appears to be her family home. She wore her cascading red locks down and straight with a sharp middle parting.

As for her makeup, Dianne opted for dramatic black winged eyeliner, warm blusher and nude lipstick. The star looks as though she has settled back into life at home with ease, and judging by her recent posts, she's having the best time.

© Instagram Dianne is loving life in Australia right now

A few days after she arrived in Australia, the star drew on her skills gained from starring on Wim Hoff's Freeze the Fear and headed into the sea for an early morning swim session. The star - who still flaunted her fabulous physique in a vibrant green swimsuit despite it being Australia's winter season - didn't even flinch when she ran into the icy waves.

The star made the most of her bold swimsuit moment and shared a string of stunning photos showing off her incredible dancer's legs. Captioning the fabulous photos, Dianne wrote: "It may be winter in Australia but there is still sunshine breakfast and cold water dip started off our day #thisiswa #bunbury @westernaustralia."