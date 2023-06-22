Gal Gadot stuns in pinstripe outfit that will make your head spin

For us laymen, having Wonder Woman listed on our resumes is just a mere fantasy. Yet, for Gal Gadot, this is very much a reality. The Israeli actress slipped into a plethora of must-see looks while attending Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023 and she hit the trifecta of outfits with her sartorial choices.

The 38-year-old refined office chic in a navy pinstripe waistcoat teamed with a coordinating pair of pants. She wore her dark chocolate hair down loose and opted for a natural glossy lip to complement her classic attire.

WATCH: Gal Gadot confirms new sportswear modeling gig

In other images from the shoot, Gal donned a black bodycon midi dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and thick straps. The garment came complete with a side zip for maximum practicality and offered up an old Hollywood silver screen look.

© Instagram Gal served up office chic in pinstripes

Her third outfit took the form of a more daring latex dress boasting a calf-skimming silhouette, a scoop neckline, and a glistening sheen. Two golden cuffs adored the star’s wrists, nodding to her Wonder Woman role in the Marvel franchise. Gal sported a bold red lip to pack a colorful punch and slipped into a pair of black stilettos.

© Instagram The star also wore a black bodycon

Gal shared the series of photographs via social media. She wrote: “Still reliving some of #Tudum's looks @netflix @netflixfilm, Hair: @jennychohair, Makeup: @tyronmachhausen, Styled by: @karlawelchstylist @gracewrightsell, Nails: @nailsbyshige.”

© Instagram The Israeli actress opted for a natural beauty blend

Upon seeing the post, her fans and followers entered a state of fashion frenzy. “Still drooling over these looks,” one wrote, while another said: “Wonder Woman forever.” A third noted: “The most beautiful woman in the world,” and a fourth commented: “Queen."

© Instagram Latex was also on the agenda for the actress

During the main event, where Gal promoted her upcoming movie Heart of Stone, the actress was joined on the Ibirapuera Park stage in the Brazilian capital by her Heart of Stone co-stars, Fifty Shades of Grey's Jamie Dornan and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

The blanket of stars interacted with the crowd before releasing the first trailer for the upcoming spy thriller, alongside several other big movie drops from Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Squid Games, and Chris Hemsworth's Extraction franchise.

© Instagram The Marvel star has been promoting her new movie

Heart of Stone is the first major project helmed by Pilot Wave Productions, owned by Gal and her husband Jaron Varsano, with the actress taking on the lead role of elite CIA agent Rachel Stone.

© Getty Images Gal Gadot attending the Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023

Speaking of the intent behind the project in a cover interview with L'Officiel back in May, the DC star said: "The whole idea of starting the production company with my husband was to be in control of my own destiny.

"I'm not the type of person who likes to sit and wait for the next offer. Heart of Stone was one of the very first ideas that we had.