Dua Lipa sparks fashion frenzy in Versace bikini set

The IDGAF singer is the official poster girl for the Italian fashion house

If Dua Lipa could give the rest of us a chance that would be great. The singer basically invented the term cool-girl, so naturally, she has the ultimate summer wardrobe to match.

The 27-year-old broke the internet in a glittering pale pink bikini sourced from her latest collection with Versace during a photo shoot, BTS clips from which she shared via social media. The iridescent set featured gold body chain detailing, a traditional halter-neck style, and a baby pink hue that tapped into the ongoing Barbiecore trend - sparked by Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film in which Dua stars as a mermaid.

Dua wore her raven hair tied up into a high ponytail and clasped a coordinating handbag that oozed Y2K sentiment. A pair of the designer label’s iconic platform mules in a metallic pink shade elevated the look to new heights – literally.

The singer posed beside a bright pink car amid a European sunset setting. Pink and gold jewels adorned her wrists and ears, glimmering in the romantic golden hour light.

Dua captioned the striking swimwear post: “Suns out huns out,” tagging photographer Tyrell Hampton in the comment.

Fans and friends flocked to her comments section to praise her enviable bikini set. "Donatella Versace herself wrote: “I mean…!!” and another follower wrote: “Supermodel.” A third added: “Queen,” and a fourth followed suit, noting: “Smoke show.”

If you’ve spotted that Dua has been rocking the Versace looks as of late, then you have a great style eye. Dua has taken on a new creative role at Versace, making the most of her relationship with the iconic fashion designer.

Earlier this month, Dua and Donatella debuted their joint collection La Vacanza during Cannes Film Festival.

Dua said on the collection: “Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection. Digging through the archives we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process. La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printed pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection. There’s always an occasion to wear Versace, and I know I’ll be spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long.”

Since the collection was presented, Dua has been frequently posting her new pieces on Instagram. The new collection consists of polka dot print designs complete with noughties butterfly emblems, one of Dua’s go-to Gen Z prints.

On Tuesday, Dua shared a sneak peek at her new Versace bikini. She wrote online: “My summer outfit until further notice - the cutest @versace polka dots bikini from my #VersaceLaVacanza collection with @donatella_versace.”

Our response? Add to bag.