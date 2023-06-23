Gal Gadot pours her curves into figure-hugging dress of dreams – wow!

Gal Gadot pulled out all the stops during her appearance at Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event this week, rocking one incredible outfit after another.

The 38-year-old looked particularly stunning in a figure-hugging black dress that accentuated her jaw-dropping physique and tiny waist. Gal's midi-length LBD featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline and thick straps that resembled old Hollywood.

She wore her dark chocolate hair down loose and opted for a natural glossy lip to complement her classic attire.

© Instagram Gal Gadot looked gorgeous in her black bodycon dress

Other appearances from the actress saw her putting a new spin on office attire in a navy pinstripe waistcoat with nothing underneath teamed with a coordinating pair of pants.

The Wonder Woman actress also walked the red carpet at the São Paulo, Brazil, event in a daring latex dress boasting a calf-skimming silhouette, a plunging scoop neckline, and a glistening sheen.

© Instagram The Israeli actress opted for a natural beauty blend

The star opted to keep her make-up minimal, making a statement with her bright red lip instead and slipped into a pair of black stilettos to elongate her statuesque frame.

Gal showed off her show-stopping looks in a series of photographs on Instagram. She wrote: "Still reliving some of #Tudum's looks @netflix @netflixfilm, Hair: @jennychohair, Makeup: @tyronmachhausen, Styled by: @karlawelchstylist @gracewrightsell, Nails: @nailsbyshige."

© Instagram Gal Gadot also rocked pinstripes

Her followers were in awe of her outfits, with one responding: "Still drooling over these looks." A second said: "You are absolutely the most beautiful perfect woman ever I love you." A third added: "Always gorgeous."

Gal was at the fan event to promote her upcoming movie Heart of Stone and was joined by her co-stars, Fifty Shades of Grey's Jamie Dornan and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

© Instagram Gal Gadot looked gorgeous in her latex dress

They interacted with the crowd before releasing the first trailer for the upcoming spy thriller, alongside several other big drops from the likes of Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Squid Game, and Chris Hemsworth's Extraction franchise.

Heart of Stone is the first major project helmed by Pilot Wave Productions, owned by Gal and her husband Jaron Varsano, with the actress taking on the lead role of elite CIA agent Rachel Stone.

© Getty Images Gal attended Tudum in Brazil dressed in all-black

Speaking of the intent behind Pilot Wave Productions in a cover interview with L'Officiel back in May, the DC star said: "The whole idea of starting the production company with my husband was to be in control of my own destiny. I'm not the type of person who likes to sit and wait for the next offer. Heart of Stone was one of the very first ideas that we had."

She continued: "I realized that we always feel like female protagonists are more for female audiences. With Wonder Woman, we really managed to prove that as long as the story is universal, it's good."

© Getty Images The actress was joined by co-stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt

Gal explained that she wanted to go beyond making a standard superhero film and bring to life a female-led film that felt more "gritty and raw".

She added: "Usually, as an actor, you get the script, and you can discuss the script with your filmmaker, but that's kind of it. In a way, it's super easy; you don't have to worry about anything. But there's something so stimulating and exciting in creating something from scratch."