Gal Gadot speaks out on future as Wonder Woman following disappointing shake-up with third movie

The Wonder Woman actress played Diana Prince for two films, though a third installment was scrapped last year

After Gal Gadot made a bold yet fleeting cameo as Wonder Woman on DC's latest superhero film, The Flash starring Ezra Miller, fans of the actress and the Justice League universe were left wanting more, and wondering what's next for Wonder Woman.

Fans were first introduced to Gal's version of the legendary superhero in 2017, when she starred in the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 movie depicting Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman's, superhero beginnings.

She returned as the famed character in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, but late last year her fans were left disappointed after then newly appointed DC leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran scrapped plans for Wonder Woman 3.

At the time, the news came just a day after Gal herself had tweeted: "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

Despite the lack of news that a third installment will be made after all, the actress remains hopeful.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight while making an appearance at Netflix's annual Tudum fan festival, she teased: "Things are being worked behind the scenes," before maintaining: "Once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

© Getty It's been five years since we first saw Gal as Wonder Woman

For now, Gal is promoting a new film of hers, Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone, and lamenting her missed opportunity to star as Barbie is Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated film.

In the lead up to Barbie's July 21 debut, last month Barbie herself Margot Robbie revealed that none other than Gal was once a contender for the coveted role.

© Getty The star still hopes to reprise her role as Diana Prince

In a cover interview with Vogue, the Australian star – who first signed on to the film as producer – shared that she and Greta had looked Gal's way for her "Barbie energy."

© Getty The actress and original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter at the 2017 premiere

Margot gushed: "Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful, because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky. It's like right before being a dork."

© Getty Gal at the Wonder Woman UN Ambassador Ceremony in 2016

"Margot, I love you!" Gal told ET in response, adding: "I'll do anything with you, I'll be [in] anything with you!"

Her upcoming Netflix action film, out August 11, sees her star as Rachel Stone, a CIA agent with big secrets.

© Getty Gal and fellow Justice League members Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Ben Affleck

Directed by Tim Harper and starring Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer, and more, per IMDb, the plot reads: "An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon."