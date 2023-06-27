Nicole Scherzinger shows off sculpted physique in string bikini that will make your head spin

The Masked Singer judge has returned to Hawaii ahead of her birthday

Nicole Scherzinger will mark her 45th birthday on June 29, and what better place to celebrate than her home country of Hawaii?

The Masked Singer judge has returned to the sandy shores of Makaha Beach and on Tuesday she joined her loved ones for some fun in the sun, sharing a slew of gorgeous bikini-clad photos with her followers on Instagram.

Nicole looked phenomenal in a tiny string two-piece that boasted a blue geometric print and tie-side bottoms that highlighted her gym-honed physique, showcasing her tiny waist and toned, long legs.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger returned to Hawaii ahead of her 46th birthday on June 29

The 'Don't Cha' singer accessorized with a straw hat that was covered in flowers from the island and a gold chain with a crucifix pendant. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and wore her raven locks down and windswept.

Several of the photos saw Nicole frolicking on the beach surrounded by palm trees and mountains, and her followers were quick to react to her stunning appearance.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger showed off her gym-honed figure

"The most beautiful, gorgeous, lovely lass," replied one. A second said: "In the words of LMFAO, look at that body!" referring to the band's hit song, 'Sexy and I Know It'. A third added: "You look incredible."

There's no denying Nicole is in incredible shape and often shares her grueling workouts online. Back in December 2022, she told Women's Health she has become a fan of HIIT workouts.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger looked gorgeous in her string bikini

"I like to switch it up and try new things, but most recently, I've just been pretty consistent with more HIIT workouts. I feel like I get more results that way," she explained.

Speaking in 2019, the former Pussycat Dolls singer revealed that it's vital she keeps her workouts varied, telling Daily Mail Australia: "I think it's important to find a few different classes or workouts which you enjoy, whether that's swimming or going for a run. Mixing everything up gives me the best results."

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger danced around on the beach in Hawaii

She also pays attention to her diet and practices intermittent fasting in the evenings, having her first meal around lunchtime after beginning her mornings with herbal tea.

"I love eggs and bread with a side of smoked salmon or some ham," she told Women's Health, adding that she likes to include a side of sliced cherry tomatoes as "they're just my favorite" and some avocado.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger uses HIIT workouts to maintain her incredible abs

When it comes to snacking, Nicole has that covered too. "If I have some frozen fruit laying around, I’ll make an oat milk smoothie," she said. "Sometimes I'll put turmeric powder in it, which is delicious and anti-inflammatory."

And for dinner, Nicole keeps it simple, telling the magazine: "It's usually like chicken and rice, fish and rice, and then a side of vegetables." But she won't deprive herself either and is partial to some dessert. "I love red velvet cake with cream cheese icing; carrot cake with cream cheese icing... I love muffins and cakes."