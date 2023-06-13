Nicole Scherzinger is the ultimate vixen in daring sheer dress

Nicole Scherzinger can always stun fans with her daring pieces of fashion and the singer shows no sign of slowing down as on Tuesday she posed in a daring semi-sheer outfit.

Taking to her social media, the Poison songstress looked absolutely ravishing in an elegant frock as she performed Don't Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl, and she sounded like a true Broadway star. Her outfit came from the wardrobe of our dreams, with one half being a block black, while the other side was a daring sheer material embellished with dozens of crystals that dazzled underneath the lights.

The nude fabric certainly suited Nicole, and she resembled a goddess with her voice and luscious raven-locks that swept down past her shoulders.

In her caption, the former Pussycat Dolls singer shared: "Inspired by last night's @thetonyawards #DontRainOnMyParade," she also added a theatre and microphone emoji to the end of her post.

Fans were sent into a tailspin by the incredible post, as one enthused: "Iconic!! Can't wait for next years performance at [the] Olivier Awards," while a second added: "Please @nicolescherzinger, you should give us a musical theatre covers album."

A third penned: "This show was everything. Every song and performance you did was perfection. Still so grateful I got to experience it front row. Hope you have more shows like this!" and a fourth commented: "Love, love, love those vocals!!! So much power in your performance. You're a super star."

Earlier in the week, the singer teased unreleased music and served up a runway-ready look as she power-walked to a track on her 2007 album, Her Name is Nicole. Her toned physique looked phenomenal in a fitted leopard-print catsuit which was adorned with a dramatic animalistic cape.

The Don't Cha hitmaker styled out her silhouette-enhancing ensemble with platform gold heels, wearing her raven hair in tumbling curls which cascaded down her back. "Her name is Nicole. Never forget who you are. Make every opportunity your runway," the star professed in the caption, which sparked fans to flock to the comments.

"You are so fierce," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "YOU REALLY ARE THE MOMENT NICOLE." A third fan sweetly wrote: "I learned my confidence from you," as a fourth chimed in: "Diva! I learned to love myself because of you."

Nicole is no stranger to a daring fashion moment, having recently rocked another glittering jumpsuit she shared with her Instagram followers. The X Factor star put on a dazzling display with her sequined silver pantsuit, featuring tapered sleeves, a plunging neckline, and fit-n-flare pants.

And last month, the singer stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival when she attended the Magnum Pleasure Is Always On VIP party, wearing a mermaid-style glittering gown.

She looked sensational in her shimmering blue dress by KYHA Studios which hugged her toned physique and boasted a daring plunging sweetheart neckline that drew attention to her jewellery.

Speaking about her effortless sense of style to Cosmopolitan, Nicole previously said: "Just do you. Just do you on your best day, whatever's going to make you feel the most confident. Shine the brightest. Clothes are empowering; they're very strong statement pieces and bring out another side to you, like the boss side to you!"