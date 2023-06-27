Victoria Beckham just broke the rules of fashion in crazy fishnets

The Spice Girls star turned fashion designer debuted her most avant-garde look to date during PFW

She’s only gone and broken the internet once again. Victoria Beckham, AKA the unrivaled fashionista herself, has been living it up in Paris alongside her husband David Beckham. The pair graced the scene at Paris Fashion Week, taking their place on Jacquemus’ prestigious front row and of course, making a sartorial splash as per.

Yet on Tuesday, Victoria debuted a headline-hitting new look that completely obliterated one of fashion’s most straightforward rules – how to wear tights. Now, putting on tights may seem like a one-step task, but Victoria just conjured up a unique way to sport the slip-on garment.

The fashion designer hit the streets of Paris in a dusty rose-pink blazer dress featuring a masculine fit, an oversized silhouette, and relaxed tailoring which she paired with some stilettos. However, the star’s shoes were concealed by a pair of navy blue criss-cross printed tights that were styled over, that’s right over, the shoes to form a skin-tight trouser-like design.

© Getty Victoria Beckham is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week

Miraculously, Victoria remained unscathed by ladders as she delighted onlookers with her cutting-edge appearance.

© Getty The star wore tights over her heels

She completed her look with a pair of her trademark XXL sunglasses and wore her brunette locks scraped back into a tight updo. In her right hand, she clasped her phone and a glossy coffee table book, the contents of which remain a secret.

© Getty The designer completed her look with a dusty rose blazer and sunglasses

Victoria’s quirky outfit followed another sartorial success as she stepped out in Versailles to attend Jacquemus' Le Chouchou show. The 49-year-old and her husband David were among the stars who adorned the front row and watched stars including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid descend down the runway.

© Getty The Beckham matriarch attended the Jacquemus show earlier this week

The fashion mogul channelled al fresco elegance in a spaghetti strap maxi. The pink pale-hued piece featured an asymmetric hemline and unconventional floral detailing – a large rosette fastened to her right hip.

© Getty Victoria and David attended the French label's Le Chouchou show

Following in the footsteps of stars including Harry Styles and Elsa Hosk with her corsage-clad look, Victoria completed her aesthetic by clasping a black leather pouch with gold detailing from her eponymous collection, paired with some open-toe pale blue heels. It’s official, VB has joined the dark side of Y2K dressing.

