Ageless Denise Richards, 52, shows off her incredible body in Barbie bikini in latest video

Denise Richards bathed in the sun, adorned in a vibrant pink bikini, bringing to life a Barbie-themed photoshoot in her latest video.

The Starship Troopers actress shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the shoot on Instagram this Thursday, evoking a wave of adulation from her fans.

The video starts with the 52-year-old leaning against a rooftop balcony railing, her sun-kissed skin contrasting with her vibrant pink bikini top and matching bottoms.

Her blonde hair is styled in a high ponytail while dark sunglasses shelter her eyes from the summer sun. As the video transitions, Denise is seen against a blue backdrop, hair loose and cascading, donning a white t-shirt with pink trim.

The iconic Barbie logo emblazons the shirt that she wears over her bikini bottoms. Intersecting shots of Denise reclining on grass and standing amidst a flurry of bubbles create a visually captivating narrative.

A sequence captures Denise seated on a plush white bench, head resting on her hand after playfully tousling her hair.

Her Instagram caption reads: “BTS. Love that my favorite color & Barbie are everywhere right now!” The sped-up remix of Nelly Furtado and Speed Radio’s “Say It Right” underscores the vibrant imagery.

RELATED: Denise Richards' daughter Sami, 19, turns heads in string bikini as she enjoys sun-soaked vacation

Denise looked amazing in the sequin mini dress

Her post quickly received a flurry of compliments from fans, with one commenting, “Just let it keep playing over and over.”

Many more chimed in to shower the actress with praise, labeling her as "breathtaking" and "absolutely gorgeous", while others made playful references to the iconic doll, teasingly advising her to "Move into the Malibu Barbie mansion."

Denise looked amazing in the Givenchy tank top dress

However, fans also expressed surprise that the actress wasn't cast as Barbie and noted her impressive success on OnlyFans.

Denise is rumored to rake in an impressive $2 million each month from her OnlyFans page. According to People magazine, although the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum doesn't share risqué content, she has managed to attract a significant following.

© Dominique Charriau Denise looks incredible for 52

In contrast, Denise’s daughter, Sami Sheen, seems to have a relatively modest following and earnings.

Denise Richards looks "so pretty"

The 19-year-old stirred controversy by labeling herself a "sex worker" on TikTok. According to reports, Sami has 4,000 followers and is making around $80,000 a month.

Despite the disparity and controversy, The former Bond girl, stands by her daughter. Sami joined OnlyFans as soon as she turned 18, with Denise following suit a few weeks later as a display of solidarity, despite the opposition from Sami's father Charlie Sheen.