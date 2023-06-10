Denise Richards floors flans in figure-hugging mini dress with the most amazing detailing

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is channeling Barbie with her latest look

Denise Richards is a pro when it comes to turning out a glamorous look, as the star looked absolutely stunning as she posed for Instagram in a dazzling sequin dress.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was channeling major Barbie vibes on Friday in her pink mini dress which was covered entirely in shimmering sequins.

© Instagram Denise looked amazing in the sequin mini dress

The floral backdrop added to the girly setting, and Denise looked as gorgeous as ever as she pouted for the camera whilst sitting on a rope swing.

To elevate the look, the 52-year-old styled her hair in voluminous waves that perfectly framed her face – and opted for a pair of fluttering false eyelashes, a touch of rosy blush, and a pink lip with a hint of shine for her makeup.

Denise shared the carousel of snaps on her Instagram with the caption: "Feeling pretty in pink."

Denise Richards posted a video of herself all dolled up on her Instagram

Fans wasted no time in rushing to the comments, and one follower wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous." Whilst another added: "So beautiful. Love the dress too."

Denise's daughter Lola, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen also commented, writing: "Pretty mom."

The mother-of-three marked Lola's 18th birthday last week with a sweet Instagram post, sharing a carousel of photos of the middle child.

She captioned the post: "Happy 18th Birthday my Lola girl! I can't believe you're 18… it went by so fast… I'm so proud of you & you are amazing and beautiful & I love your heart so much. You're beginning a new chapter & the best is yet to come. I love you so much & so happy you're celebrating in your favorite place ever. I love you Lo… Happy Birthday."

Denise has three daughters, Lola and Sami, 19, from her marriage with Charlie Sheen, and 12-year-old Eloise, who Denise adopted as a baby in 2011.

© Getty Denise adopted her youngest daughter Eloise in 2011

It was revealed in 2019 that Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers, was also in the process of adopting Eloise, shortly after the pair married.

