Helen Flanagan's incredible figure in tiny matching two-piece causes a stir

Helen Flanagan is never one to shy away from showing off her incredible figure, especially after boosting her confidence with breast enhancement surgery in January.

The 32-year-old shared another set of striking photos on Friday, but instead of her usual bikini or lingerie-clad pictures, she opted for something a little more demure but equally as enticing as she posed for some intimate bedroom selfies.

Helen shared a carousel of photos that saw her posing on her lush bed in a matching two-piece that consisted of a pair of tiny green shorts with floral embroidery and a coordinating top.

© Instagram Helen's legs were front and centre in her intimate bedroom photos

The actress was wearing a full face of glam makeup as she sprawled out on her bed, showcasing her long, toned legs and trim physique. In one image, Helen lifted her top up to reveal her flat stomach while gazing seductively into the camera.

Another photo shows off a hint of her derriere, and two more see her pretending to be asleep in her stylish loungewear. She captioned the photos with a quote by Marilyn Monroe – whose portrait Helen has tattooed on her inner arm.

© Instagram Helen Flanagan showed off her toned stomach in her matching sleepwear

It read: "Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous then absolutely boring." Her followers were quick to react, with one responding: "An absolute goddess!" A second said: "Great pictures and inspiring comment." A third added: "You're absolutely gorgeous. Don't let anyone tell you different."

Earlier this year, Helen turned to plastic surgery and underwent a breast enhancement procedure in an effort to help her "feel more confident" after breastfeeding her three children.

© Instagram Helen looked gorgeous in her floral two-piece

Taking to Instagram in January, Helen explained she was four days post-op and had finally been able to put a little makeup on. "Hi, so I wanted to pop on here. I'm actually really nervous about sharing this actually but I've had a boob job. I had it done on Thursday," she said.

"Yeah, so I'm in recovery at the moment. I have been really nervous about sharing this because you always get some, like, not very nice comments or what have you. But yeah, it's just something that I did for myself, I really wanted to do it for my confidence."

© Getty Helen underwent breast enhancement surgery in 2023

She continued: "I have been really nervous about sharing this. Obviously, I am very much for body confidence, and very much for supporting other women, but supporting women in all choices that they decide to do. I think if something really is bothering you, then I think, you know, it's a good thing to do something about it.

"I never thought I would have a boob job. I always... I was always like, really, busty, I never thought that I would be someone that would need to have a boob job. Basically, my boobs just changed so much from pregnancy and breastfeeding. And it's a really tricky one here because I loved all my breastfeeding journeys. I'm a massive supporter of breastfeeding."