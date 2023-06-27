Helen Flanagan resembles a supermodel in daring lavender bikini

Helen Flanagan is known for her risque fashion shoots and the former actress really upped the ante on Tuesday when she posed in a daring lavender bikini for a sensual snap.

In a short clip shared on her Instagram Stories, the actress took an inhale of breath before smiling while modelling the striking two-piece. The gorgeous colour really suited Helen while its string design highlighted her phenomenal physique as she put her hourglass figure on full display. The item featured a unique clasp in the middle, resmebling an opulant gem.

Helen's bright blonde hair fell effortlessly down her shoulders, while she looked incredibly glam for the uncaptioned video with elegant makeup and bold contouring.

The mum-of-three consistently wows with her bikini body and she blew fans away last week when she modelled an elegant string bikini while enjoying the recent spate of warm weather.

Helen posed inside her bathroom where she filmed a cosmetics video while looking absolutely phenomenal in a tiny pink string bikini that showcased her full figure in all of its glory.

The video came after the two-time I'm a Celebrity contestant returned from a fabulous holiday, enjoying a few days of rest and relaxation in Mykonos, Greece, which followed trips to Ibiza and Dubai.

During her trip to Mykonos, Helen modelled a gorgeous denim bikini top that showcased her curves, wearing it with a matching flared denim miniskirt for a fresh and stylish look.

The blonde beauty also wore black sandals and carried a matching black bag. She tied her hair back and pushed her sunglasses onto the top of her head. Helen captioned the image: "Loved loved loved @kaluamykonos yesterday, was so fun [butterfly emoji]".

It's not just bikinis that Helen turns heads in, however, as when she stepped out for for an Oasis event, she looked gorgeous in a pink crop top and matching trousers that would have made Barbie jealous!

Captioning a string of photos alongside, Jordan Banjo and Made In Chelsea's Emily Blackwell and Miles Nazaire, the star wrote: "Had such a lovely day spent with @oasisdrinks Exotic Fruits Zero Sugar. [Flower emoji] We created a tropical oasis in the city to celebrate the brand's #BeYourOwnOasis campaign and it was so fun loved seeing you all down there [heart emoji] xxx #AD."

Helen looked positively flawless in the chic snaps. She wore her blonde tresses down in the perfect beach-babe mermaid waves and added two plaits with front strands of her hair. As for her makeup, the star opted for full glam including fluttery fake eyelashes, warm bronzer and a slick of hot pink lipstick.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with messages. "I love you in pink so much babe," one fan wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second added: "Loving your hair! Beautiful x". A third replied writing: "Gorg".