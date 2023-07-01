Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff rocks bandeau top and cowboy boots

Stripes on stripes are back thanks to Ella Emhoff. The knitwear prodigy and stepdaughter of Vice President Kalama Harris just wore a head-spinning new look and as always, pulled it off seamlessly. As part of an exciting new venture, the 24-year-old collaborated with It-girl label Ganni, and her outfit for the brand’s store launch was not one to miss.

Ella rocked a strapless violet striped bandeau top featuring a ruched bodice an artsy peplum and blossom pink floral corsage detail. She paired the piece with some mismatched vertically striped trousers in hues of cream and charcoal, in addition to some chocolate brown leather cowboy boots by Ganni.

WATCH: Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff walks runway

The model wore her raven ringlets tied up into a high bun and held into place with some Y2K sunglasses. She was pictured posing outside the newly-opened Ganni store on Bleeker Street and showed off the selection of tapestries she was commissioned to make for the store opening.

© Instagram Ella rocked pinstripes at the Ganni event

A simple gold necklace added a modest sprinkle of twinkle to Ella’s avant-garde attire, and she opted for her go-to fresh-faced appearance, allowing all eyes to fall upon her crafty new look. A white handbag was hooked over her shoulder for all her launch party essentials.

© Instagram The star wore a violet bandeau and baggy trousers

Ganni shared a few snaps of the star via their Instagram page, noting: “Knitwearand textile artist @ellaemhoff in front of her tapestry of our GANNI Bou bag.”

© Instagram Ella was joined by friends at the launch of the store

The page also allowed fans a sneak peek of a range of limited edition shirts Ella has upcycled and reworked which are now for sale in the Bleeker Street store.

© Instagram Ella's tapestries for the new Ganni shop

There’s no doubt that Ella has an eclectic sense of style, all the more reason to follow her epic outfit evolution. 24-year-old Ella recently took to social media yet another summer-ready outfit with her avid style followers.

© Instagram Ella Emhoff rocked a classic baby tee and jeans

The model-knitwear polymath wore a white baby tee featuring a Washington DC graphic design, paired with some low-slung cream jeans complete with a black leather belt.

Elle completed her look with some classic tortoiseshell sunglasses and showed off her peppering of tattoos.

© Bryan Bedder The model studied knitwear at Parsons in NYC

The star has at least 18 tattoos, including one of a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake and a flower pot, and a smiley face made up of eggs and bacon. Speaking to Garage in 2021, she revealed she began inking herself during the pandemic: "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth."