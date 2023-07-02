Kyra Sedgwick is almost unrecognizable in glam throwback that gets Kevin Bacon and daughter Sosie's approval

The star of The Summer I Turned Pretty has quite a diverse portfolio

Kyra Sedgwick showed in her latest throwback shot that as far as varied credits go, she's got it in the bag.

The actress, 57, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday with a throwback to a photo shared on her main feed eight years ago to the day.

VIDEO: Sosie Bacon impresses mom Kyra Sedgwick with incredible singing talent

In the mirror selfie, she's seen completely glammed up, donning a strapless gold dress with three layers of shell necklaces and tight, old Hollywood curls.

A departure from her usual golden locks, she wore her hair in a deeper strawberry blonde shade, and sported dark eye make-up that almost left her unrecognizable with the backstage lighting.

The photo was taken during her 2015 Williamstown Theatre Festival run, where she portrayed the lead in the play Off The Main Road.

© Instagram Kyra Sedgwick's throwback from her Williamstown Theatre Festival performance in 2015

She made her debut at the festival with the world premiere of the play, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright William Inge.

The official synopsis for the acclaimed play reads: "As the second wave of feminism crests in America, the elegant but emotionally-fragile Faye Garrit (played by Kyra) seeks refuge from her husband, a former professional baseball player, by checking into a run-down resort on the outskirts of St. Louis, with her 17-year-old daughter.

"The future for mother and daughter may look hazy, but personal, political, and sexual awakenings allow them to move forward with new and heartbreaking clarity."

© Getty Images Kevin clearly approved of his wife's look

Her husband Kevin Bacon, at the time, showed his support by liking the photo, as did many of the star's fans, and their daughter Sosie Bacon took to the comments section to gush: "Omg [you] look amazing!"

Kyra boasts a multifaceted resume as not only an actress, but also a producer and director, recently directing her husband for her feature film directorial debut, 2022's Space Oddity.

She is currently promoting the upcoming second season of the Amazon Prime Video coming-of-age romantic drama The Summer I Turned Pretty.

© Getty Images "Space Oddity" premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

The mom-of-two took to Instagram on Saturday with some outtakes from an Amazon Prime release party for the streaming series, which returns with season two on July 14.

She wore a chic white one-shouldered jumpsuit with flared pants and matching platform heels, although she admitted that staying in heels all day wasn't easy.

Alongside photos from the evening, Kyra wrote: "Googled how to stay in my heels all night, found a fashion hack, and it worked! Swipe to see my new secret."

© Instagram Kyra found a hack to stay active longer at parties in heels

She finished off her photo set with a photo of her "fashion hack" aka a couple of painkillers, adding at the end: "Although I did cheat and sit down for 99% of the night…"