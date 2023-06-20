Kyra Sedgwick teases exciting news concerning Kevin Bacon and kids Sosie and Travis: 'Stay tuned'

The star of the upcoming season of The Summer I Turned Pretty opened up about working with her husband and kids

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon may not have initially wanted their kids to follow in their footsteps and enter the world of entertainment, but now that they have, they're grateful they can connect over it.

The longtime couple are both working actors, and so is their daughter Sosie Bacon – who recently impressed both her parents and critics with her lead role in the horror film Smile – while their son Travis Bacon is a composer (for his parents' films and beyond) and a metal rock singer.

Despite their warnings and hesitations, both Travis and Sosie have of course made their parents proud, and have now presented plenty of exciting opportunities to spend even more time together, both at home and at work.

Speaking with New Beauty about what's next for her – which includes an appearance on the highly-anticipated second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty – Kyra teased that part of what's in the books for her is hopefully a project with not only her husband, but also with their two kids.

"Since we met, we’ve always been bouncing ideas off each other," she said of her 35-year marriage to Kevin, who she recently directed in her latest film Space Oddity. "The same goes for the kids," she noted, adding: "I guess we sort of can't help it."

She then revealed: "We hope to do a family project together soon," before teasing: "Really soon. Stay tuned."

Whatever the project turns out to be, her kids will make very easy and talented collaborators, and she had nothing but praise for the work they do.

"It feels good that [Sosie is] doing well," she said of her daughter's burgeoning acting career, adding: "It's a lot easier to applaud and be happy for her choice now. We're happy that she’s been able to carve out a place for herself."

Explaining her hesitation, Kyra told New Beauty: "I think it's just the devil you know… and we both know that devil very well. That's why we were like, 'Don't go into this business. It's so painful, and there's so much rejection.' We didn't want her to get hurt."

Though she grew up surrounded by Hollywood, Sosie didn't realize she wanted to join the industry until she was in college at Brown, during which her participation in a play made things click for her. Even her dad previously admitted to The Hollywood Reporter: "We didn't know she was really interested after that in pursuing any kind of an acting career."

However, now her mom says: "I look at it this way: There's going to be issues with every single job that you have. There's always going to be something, no matter what you are doing. And if you can go home and talk to your parents about it, you're lucky."

She maintained: "I'm happy for both of them; I also know that there are ebbs and flows in any industry, and they can be really hard and public in this particular one."

"I also really like working with my son," she also noted, adding: "I've worked with him a lot. I find him to be an excellent collaborator as a composer. We work really well together."

"I'm happy that our family is happy and doing well for today," she concluded. "Things change all the time, but for today, all of us are good."