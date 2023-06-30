Kyra Sedgwick risks double wardrobe malfunction in skintight white jumpsuit - 'I can't breathe'

Kyra Sedgwick will be breathing a sigh of relief today after a night on the town in a very, tight outfit and staggering footwear.

The star turned out for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiere in a stunning white jumpsuit. But, while it looked fabulous, it was far from comfortable to wear.

So much so, that Kyra, 54, took to Instagram to share her challenging evening with fans. In one image, the actress was in the back of a car being driven to the event.

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's love story

She was pulling a face as she confessed: "On way to @thesummeriturnedpretty season 2 marketing stunt with @teenvogue. Honestly wish me luck because my dress is so tight I can't breathe... for real."

MORE: Kevin Bacon performs with daughter Sosie and son Travis in sweet new photo

She then added another snapshot in which she was sitting on a couch at the rooftop party.

© Instagram/Kyra Sedgwick Kyra Sedgwick confessed she couldn't breathe in her outfit

"Update," she wrote: "Didn't want to sit, because then I can't breathe, but didn't want to stand because then I can't feel my feet."

RELATED: Kyra Sedgwick overwhelmed by husband Kevin Bacon's unexpected public tribute

Kyra risked ripping her outfit and snapping a heel but you wouldn't have known it had she not revealed all on social media.

© Instagram Kyra was torn between the agony of both sitting and standing

The Closer actress is excited to star in the highly anticipated new season of the hit show, but she's also hopeful she'll get to work with her husband, Kevin Bacon, 57, and their two kids, Sosie and Travis, too.

While initially, neither parent wanted their offspring to follow in their footsteps by entering the entertainment industry, now that they have - Travis, 34, is a musician and Sosie, 31, an actress - she's eager for them to create something as a family unit.

© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick at the season 2 premiere of "The Summer I Turned Pretty"

Speaking with New Beauty about what's next for her, she said: "Since we met, we’ve always been bouncing ideas off each other," she said of her 35-year marriage to Kevin, who she recently directed in her latest film Space Oddity.

"The same goes for the kids," she noted, adding: "I guess we sort of can't help it."

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son's transformation into heavy metal star - see photos

© Getty Images Kyra and Kevin have a son, Travis, pictured here with them in 2017

She then revealed: "We hope to do a family project together soon," before teasing: "Really soon. Stay tuned."

They are incredibly proud of Travis and Sosie, and Kyra gushed: "It feels good that [Sosie is] doing well," she said of her daughter's burgeoning acting career, adding: "It's a lot easier to applaud and be happy for her choice now. We're happy that she’s been able to carve out a place for herself."

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra with their actress daughter Sosie in 2014

Explaining her hesitation, Kyra told New Beauty: "I think it's just the devil you know… and we both know that devil very well. That's why we were like, 'Don't go into this business. It's so painful, and there's so much rejection.' We didn't want her to get hurt."

She maintained: "I'm happy for both of them; I also know that there are ebbs and flows in any industry, and they can be really hard and public in this particular one."