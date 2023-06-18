Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Bacon performs with daughter Sosie and son Travis in sweet new photo
The Footloose star and wife Kyra Sedgwick share two children

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York

Kevin Bacon couldn't be prouder of the talented individuals his two children with wife Kyra Sedgwick have become, as they've followed his footsteps into the entertainment industry.

The actor, 64, is a dad to son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 31, both of whom are performers – Travis is a musician, mainly specializing in alt-rock and metal, while Sosie is an actress.

Kevin shared a sweet tribute to his two children on Father's Day with a photo of the three performing, with the two men on guitar while Sosie took charge of the tambourine.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon shares sweet family video

The Footloose star could be seen leaning over to embrace his daughter and give her a kiss while proudly looking his son in the eye, and it's definitely a touching moment.

"There's no greater gift in the world than being your dad. I love you both more than you know. #HappyFathersDay to all the dads out there," he sweetly wrote.

Fans flooded his comments section with heart emojis and adoring messages like: "Happy, Father’s Day, Kev! You're definitely a cool Dad!"

Kevin Bacon shares a glimpse of a performance alongside children Travis and Sosie Bacon in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Kevin shared a sweet look at his life as a performer alongside his two children

Another wrote: "Awww happy Father's Day to you! This is so cute," while a third added: "Their hearts' been rockin' from a chair to the stage.. always filling them with the good stuff!! Great pic."

Kyra, 57, for her part, went even further, sharing a sweet Father's Day tribute of her own to Kevin with another photo of their kids, this time from the way back machine.

Kyra Sedgwick shares a throwback image of children Travis and Sosie Bacon in honor of Father's Day on Instagram© Instagram
Kyra shared her own throwback image of her two kids as a Father's Day tribute

The actress and filmmaker shared the most adorable childhood photo of the pair dressed up in their Halloween costumes, with Travis as a swashbuckling musketeer and Sosie as, presumably, a tree.

"Happy Father's Day to the best dad we could've asked for," she lovingly wrote, before adding for her husband: "Remember the time you made the kids these costumes? (I helped, but only a little)"

Kevin Bacon, daughter Sosie Bacon, and actress Kyra Sedgwick arrive to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014© Getty Images
Sosie is an actress just like his parents

Speaking with People last year at the premiere of the slasher-thriller They/Them, he praised his kids for helping him develop the ability to "listen" a bit more.

"I think that in the past few years, even someone as old and weathered as me can say, 'Let me start to listen a little bit more and start to look at things from a different point of view,'" he said. "Certainly when it comes to young people, they are our future."

Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and their son Travis Bacon smiling on a red carpet© Getty Images
Travis is a musician like his dad, and has even composed music for his mom's projects

When speaking with Yahoo Entertainment at the same event, he expanded upon that by relating it to the film's message of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"With our kids, we really tried our best to say, 'OK, you can do your own thing and figure it out,'" Kevin explained. "That's worked out for our kids, but it's tough.

Kevin and Kyra smiling and embracing while facing the camera© Getty Images
Kevin and Kyra have been together since 1988

"There's a long history of forcing children into boxes, whether it's based on something cultural or religious. I think that what you have to hope for is that, as a society, we grow and learn from that."

