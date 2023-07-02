Salma Hayek ups the ante in daring latex dress and rippling tulle skirt

Actress Salma Hayek, 56, took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her Latino heritage - and shared an unseen photo from the 2023 Met Gala after party in the process.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star shared a gallery of photos highlighting the "brilliant new generation of Latina actress," one of which was a snap beside Netflix's Wednesday's leady lady, Jenna Ortega.

© Instagram Salma Hayek shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Jenna Ortega

"I’m always inspired when I hang out with the brilliant new generation of Latina actresses, they inject me with strength and inspiration. #latinopride #sisterhood," Salma captioned her post, which was met with several thousand likes.

Salma's photo gave a rare glimpse inside the illustrious Met Gala, which is typically a no-go zone for press and paparazzi. The star was standing inside the NYC gallery, surrounded by the portraits and sculptures that are hidden away from public view for the night during fashion's most coveted affair.

© Michael Buckner Salma Hayek stunned at the Met Gala 2023 wearing Gucci

In her candid selfie with Jenna, the actress was wearing her spellbinding tulle Gucci gown that was formed from a futuristic hybrid of latex and tulle. The Mexican-American star's cherry-red gown comprised a crimson bustier laced with draped pearl sleeves on the shoulders.

© Getty Salma's pearl-adorned bustier dress was a head-turner at the Met Gala 2023

The voluminous skirt further upped the ante with a sheer lace underlay at the center, which Salma teamed with a pair of matching platform heels. Salma slicked her raven hair into a sleek low ponytail, accessorizing with enchanting diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

While Salma's selfie with Jenna was in black and white, that didn't stop fans from flocking to the comments to relive her jaw-dropping Met Gala ensemble. "GORGEOUS," quipped one fan, as another penned: "Salma you are a goddess."

© Getty Salma celebrated "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Oscar-nominated star has served up a series of ultra-glamorous red carpet looks lately.

© Getty Images Salma Hayek attends a Black Mirror Season 6 event

Salma has spent the last month travelling the globe, partaking in a series of promotional appearances in New York for the sake of the Black Mirror episode 'Joan is Awful,' co-starring Annie Murphy, which kicked off the sixth season of the acclaimed Netflix series.

© Getty Images Salma Hayek attends I Like to Watch LIVE with Trixie Mattel & Katya presenting Black Mirror Season 6 episode 'Joan is Awful' at The Paris Theatre on June 13, 2023 in New York City

The 56-year-old dazzled at the premiere in New York, rocking a glittering mermaid-like gown adorned with silver and turquoise rhinestones and a rippling floor-length skirt.