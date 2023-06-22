Age-defying Joan Collins, 90, steals the show as she steps out with husband Percy, 58

Joan Collins, the ageless icon of elegance, turned heads at the Victoria and Albert Museum summer party in London on Wednesday night, looking resplendent as ever.

At 90 years old, the timeless actress graced the event in a radiant champagne gold sequin gown paired with a shimmering sequin cape, defying her years with effortless charm.

The screen legend was accompanied by her dapper husband Percy Gibson, 58, who donned a sophisticated navy suit. The Dynasty star elevated her glamorous ensemble with a metallic dress featuring a leg slit, sparkling heels, and dramatic silver earrings, oozing charisma and sophistication.

Never one to shy away from a bit of chic fun, Joan accentuated her look with a pair of fashionable shades, flashing an ebullient smile as she posed for the lenses. The 'DIVA' exhibition, open to the public from June 24th, aims to honour the 'power of iconic performers to transform and inspire' and examines the 'intersection of women, power, and creativity through the prism of performance'.

Over 250 objects across fashion, photography, design, and music will be featured at the event. Notable attendees included Trinny Woodall, Vick Hope, and Nicola Roberts.

Joan's spouse, Percy, the longest-standing of her husbands, hails from Peru and is a celebrated Hollywood producer, most renowned for producing the sensation Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

The age gap of over 30 years between them is inconsequential to Joan, as she's been known to quip in interviews: “If he dies, he dies.”

The power couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a star-studded celebration at Claridge's last year, reinforcing their enduring partnership. Percy, Joan's fifth husband, follows her previous marriages to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass, and Peter Holm.

The outing comes after Joan revealed that she'd started a brand-new project.

Taking to Instagram, the star revealed she had partnered with Marks and Spencer and become a food ambassador for the brand. Joan looked absolutely radiant and showed off her stunning figure as she posed with a plate of British Red Diamond Strawberries while rocking a stylish lacy white dress. The gorgeous frock highlighted her beautiful appearance and she looked stunning with her signature bouncy brunette locks.

"I am delighted to announce that I am now an M&S Food ambassador, a brand with star-quality and my favourite place to shop," she shared in the caption. "Summer is the best time of year, and as a sweet treat person, these gorgeous meringue clouds paired with my absolute favourite, British Red Diamond Strawberries™, really are the sweetest!"

Joan's illustrious career spans over 50 films and numerous West End and Broadway performances, including her one-woman show, culminating in her receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The revered actress shares two children, Tara and Alexander Newley, with her second husband, Anthony Newley, and a daughter, Katyana Kass, with Ron Kass.

