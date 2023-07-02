Helen Flanagan showcases legs for days in incredible figure-hugging mini dress

The I'm a Celebrity star pulled out all the stops for her glamorous outing

Helen Flanagan loves to dress up for a night out and she couldn't have looked more sensational at the weekend.

The former Coronation Street actress took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes selfie from her most recent night out, where she wore an incredible blue feathered minidress.

The halter neck frock showcased the blonde beauty's endless legs and toned shoulders, with Helen captioning her photo: "Cute dress @clublondon," adding a butterfly emoji. In the picture, the mum-of-three wore her long locks tied back and wore neutral makeup, keeping the attention on her striking outfit.

The star is no stranger to eye-catching looks, whether she's dressed up for an outing or spending time closer to home. On Friday, for example, the 32-year-old shared a series of striking photos, as she posed for some intimate bedroom selfies.

Helen shared a carousel of images that saw her posing on her lush bed in a matching two-piece that consisted of a pair of tiny green shorts with floral embroidery and a coordinating top.

The glam actress was wearing a full face of makeup as she sprawled out on her bed, showcasing her long, toned legs and trim physique. In one image, Helen lifted her top up to reveal her flat stomach while gazing seductively into the camera.

Earlier this year, Helen underwent a breast enhancement procedure in an effort to help her "feel more confident" after breastfeeding her three children.

Taking to Instagram back in January, Helen explained she was four days post-op and had finally been able to put on a little makeup. "Hi, so I wanted to pop on here. I'm actually really nervous about sharing this actually but I've had a boob job. I had it done on Thursday," she revealed.

"Yeah, so I'm in recovery at the moment. I have been really nervous about sharing this because you always get some, like, not very nice comments or what have you. But yeah, it's just something that I did for myself, I really wanted to do it for my confidence."

She continued: "I have been really nervous about sharing this. Obviously, I am very much for body confidence, and very much for supporting other women, but supporting women in all choices that they decide to do. I think if something really is bothering you, then I think, you know, it's a good thing to do something about it.

"I never thought I would have a boob job. I always... I was always like, really, busty, I never thought that I would be someone that would need to have a boob job.

"Basically, my boobs just changed so much from pregnancy and breastfeeding. And it's a really tricky one here because I loved all my breastfeeding journeys. I'm a massive supporter of breastfeeding."

Since her surgery, the star has enjoyed modelling a series of swimsuits, including during a recent trip to Mykonos, where Helen wore a gorgeous figure-hugging denim bikini top, pairing it with a matching flared denim miniskirt for a fresh and stylish look.