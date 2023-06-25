Joan Collins wows with never-ending legs in flirty flashback

Joan Collins relived her acting days in the most fashionable way possible

Joan Collins has an impressive back-catalogue of films to look back on, and on Sunday she decided to revisit her 1958 hit, The Opposite Sex, for a very cheeky reason.

In the throwback snap, the Hollywood star looked absolutely phenomenal in a ravishing pink mini dress while she posed with several bunches of bananas. Her outstanding outfit highlighted her endless legs as she sat barefoot in the eye-catching item that also sported a matching turban. The actress had added plenty of hoop earrings and bracelets to her ensemble, looking absolutely magical as she sat with all the fruit.

In her caption, she teased a close friend, jokingly writing: "A friend just revealed they have a banana phobia, so l better not let them see this photo from The Opposite Sex!"

The post sparked a mass response amongst the 90-year-old's 331,000 Instagram followers with some sympathising with her friend, while others reminisced about the great memories they had watching the film.

© Instagram Joan looked incredible in the sultry photo

One shared: "I fully sympathise with your friend! Bananas are the Devil's Fruit! The smell, the texture, the flavour. Nope. No bananas for me," while a second penned: "One thing you would never hear me say, I'm addicted to them."

A third enthused: "I love this film! I watch it all the time. Perfect chick flick," while a fourth commented: "I love this film, I watch it over and over, Absolute glamour."

© Tom Wargacki Joan is a Hollywood legend

The Opposite Sex was released back in 1956 and Joan starred in the film as Crystal Allen, a showgirl having an affair with the husband of club owner Kay Hilliard, who was played by the late June Allyson. Although the film ended up flopping at the box office, it was well-received by critics and was nominated for a Golden Globe award.

Joan's post comes shortly after the glamorous star paid a special tribute to her daughter, Katy, sharing some very rare family photos. The pair beamed at the camera, with Katy wearing a chic grey and black dress and Joan epitomising glamour in an off-the-shoulder blue gown.

© Instagram The star has easily kept ageing at bay

In her caption, the doting mum wrote: "Happy to celebrate my beautiful daughter Katy's birthday with a lovely dinner party with all her friends."

The last time Joan had shared snaps of the duo had been during a rejuvenating spa weekend earlier in the year. In photos, Katy styled out a blue padded jacket, and wrapped her arms around her famous mother's shoulders.

© Instagram Joan makes 90 look so good!

Joan's husband, Percy Gibson, was also part of the spa retreat to Champneys Spa in Henlow and featured in another photo, casually dressed in jeans and a blue hoodie.

Ever-elegant, Joan wore a long white scarf, a striped top, and a black jacket teamed with jeans and a baseball cap. She was full of praise for the spa retreat, writing: "Wonderfully refreshing week at #champneyshenlow - great treatments and fabulous friendly staff which is classic @champneysspas."