Helen Skelton wows fans in Daisy Dukes and heels in beachside snap

Helen Skelton is reflecting on her recent trip to Ibiza. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Countryfile star shared a beautiful beachside snap - and fans are loving her look.

Pictured posing up a storm by the sea, Helen was the ultimate beach babe in a pair of denim shorts and a gold top complete with statement cutouts.

Adding a hint of sparkle to her outfit, the mum-of-three found the ultimate layering piece in a silver sequin kimono adorned with tassels. Meanwhile, a pair of metallic strappy sandals and a chunky chain bracelet completed her ensemble.

© Instagram The TV star spent last week celebrating her 40th birthday with friends in Ibiza

Captioning the sun-soaked snap, Helen wrote: "It's been a minute.. was a good time with some good gals. Back to the showers but planning the next adventure. #grateful #europe #summer #Ibiza #summertimes #beach #sunset #girltime #bluemarlin #aperol."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Helen's head-turning holiday look. "You look sensational," wrote one. "You're a beautiful gal in a lovely picture," commented another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Great picture Helen…!!!…summer memories to forever treasure..!!!...btw you look absolutely beautiful as always Helen…always classy…always so lovely..!!"

© Instagram Helen has been posting plenty of photos from her recent holiday

Helen's recent trip to Ibiza was planned especially for her upcoming 40th birthday. Kicking off the celebrations ahead of her milestone birthday on 19 July, the presenter was joined by several close friends at the TRS Ibiza Hotel. An adults-only, all-inclusive luxury hotel located right on the beach in San Antonio, the TRS sits alongside Cala Cala Gració and Cala Gracioneta.

The hotel describes itself as the "perfect spot for an exclusive holiday with your partner or friends. You'll find premium services, exquisite gastronomy, a butler service and the Infinite Indulgence, an All-Inclusive experience, which goes beyond excellence".

Since arriving in Ibiza a week ago, Helen has been sharing a number of her favourite moments from the holiday. Click the video below to see what she got up to…

WATCH: Helen Skelton's highlights reel from her holiday in Ibiza

Showering the hotel with plenty of praise, Helen posted the highlights reel alongside a heartfelt caption. It read:

"Short. Sharp. Special. Thanks for the reboot ladies and thanks for having us @trsibizahotel @onthebeachholidays I am a big believer in credit where it's due and we all fell totally in love with this hotel … the decor, the food, the cocktails … second to none. Feeling very spoiled and very thankful. Here's to the like minded ladies."

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother of three

While the star might be experiencing the holiday blues, her return to the UK is no doubt sweeter for reuniting her with her children - sons Ernie and Louis and daughter Elsie. Helen shares her kids with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

Since returning home, Helen has also been busy filming new episodes of Dan & Helen with her co-star Dan Walker. On Monday, Dan shared a photo from their latest filming location - High Force Waterfall in the North Pennines.

The duo's latest series is expected to debut on Channel 5 later this year and we can't wait to see what they've been up to.